Four volunteer fire departments in Scott County have received a total of more than $26,000 in grant funding, state Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, announced Saturday afternoon.

The South Scott Volunteer Fire Department received $9,932 in funding, while Mid-County Volunteer Fire Department received $9,384, Winfield Fire Department received $4,950 and Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department received $2,150.

In all, nine volunteer fire departments in Yager’s 12th Senatorial District received more than $102,000 in funding, with four of the nine located in Scott County. Three were located in Morgan County, two in Roane County and one in Fentress County.

The grants are funded through the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment & Training Grant Program, which was set up under legislation that Yager co-sponsored in the Tennessee General Assembly last year.

“As a result of my prior experience in county government, I fully understand and appreciate the tremendous value that our fire departments provide in protecting our communities,” Yager said. “These volunteer fire departments operate on limited revenue and this grant will help them with badly needed resources to continue this invaluable service. Our firefighters are heroes and they need equipment to help them stay safe, while they work to keep us safe. I am pleased that our district fared very well with the limited funds available, and congratulate all of these fire departments for submitting a successful grant application.”