Even before the impacts of Covid-19 began to force tens of thousands of Tennessee workers out of a job last month, Scott County’s unemployment rate was among the highest in the state.

According to the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development, Scott County’s jobless rate was 6.4% in March. That was up 1.3 percentage points from a month earlier, and ranked third in the state — behind Lincoln County’s 7.0% and Clay County’s 6.9%, and just ahead of the 6.3% jobless rate in Lake and Decatur counties.

The local increase bucked a statewide trend that saw unemployment rates drop in 61 of Tennessee’s 95 counties. Scott County was one of just 18 counties across the state where unemployment increased in March.

According to the Dept. of Labor, March’s jobless numbers do not reflect the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which has forced more than 15% of the state’s workforce into unemployment. The federal government conducted its survey to measure the number of Tennesseans who were out of work during the second week of the month, between March 8 and March 14. The massive increase in new unemployment claims began in the third and fourth weeks of March.

Scott County’s unemployment rate had been on the rise even before March. From 3.7% in December — within half of a percentage point of the all-time lowest unemployment rate in Scott County — the jobless rate jumped a full percentage point to 4.7% in January. It was 5.1% in February.

Still, despite increasing above 5%, Scott County’s unemployment rate was not among the state’s 10 highest unemployment rates in February.

That changed in March, when the jobless rate shot up another 1.3 points.

However, the state’s data showed that there were also 10 more Scott Countians working in March than in February — 7,894 vs. 7,884. That was well below the 8,355 who were working as recently as December, but it did not explain the sizable increase in the local jobless rate.

Instead, the unemployment rate increased because of new workers added to the work force. According to the state’s data, the local work force increased from 8,307 in February to 8,430 in March. Unemployed workers increased from 423 to 536 — the highest in 37 months.

That month, February 2017, was also about the last time Scott County’s unemployment rate was above 6%. It was 7.4% in February 2017, dropped to 6.7% in March 2017, and then continued falling — to 5.5% in April 2017 and eventually bottoming out at 3.3% in April 2019.

The stark increase in the unemployment rate was not seen elsewhere in the region. Pickett County’s jobless rate decreased by seven-tenths of a percentage point in March, while Campbell County was down three-tenths of a percentage point, Morgan County was down two-tenths of a point, and Anderson and Fentress counties were down a tenth of a point.

Joining Scott County among the state’s highest unemployment rates in March, in addition to Lincoln, Clay, Lake and Decatur counties, were Houston and Bledsoe counties at 6.1%, and Hancock, Rhea and Unicoi counties at 5.9%.

The state’s lowest unemployment rate in March was Williamson County, at 2.6%, followed by Rutherford County at 2.7%, Davidson County at 2.8%, Cheatham County at 2.9% and Wilson and Sumner counties at 3.0%. Rounding out the 10 lowest unemployment rates in March were Robertson and Knox counties at 3.1%, and Dickson and Maury counties, at 3.2%.

Among major metropolitan areas, the state’s lowest unemployment rate in March was found in Nashville, at 2.8%, followed by Knoxville and Chattanooga at 3.6%, and Memphis at 4.4%.

The entire state’s unemployment data is set to change dramatically with the release of the next round of numbers next month. After 2,700 new unemployment claims were filed in the week ending March 14, nearly 40,000 were filed in the next week, ending March 21. That number skyrocketed to more than 94,000 for the week ending March 28, and to more than 116,000 for the week ending April 4.

In the most recent week, ending April 18, new unemployment claims were still extremely high — nearly 70,000.