Scott County is officially coronavirus-free for the first time since the first case of the virus was discovered in the county more than a month ago.

According to the TN Dept. of Health, there have been a total of 11 people in Scott County infected with coronavirus, and all 11 have recovered. The Dept. of Health confirmed the 11th recovery on Saturday.

As a result, state health officials are not monitoring any cases of coronavirus in Scott County for the first time since the county’s first case was confirmed on March 20.

All 11 of Scott County’s confirmed cases of coronavirus have been mild illnesses. Ten were discovered in Scott County; an 11th was tested outside the county.

There has not been a new case of coronavirus in Scott County in well over a week, and all 28 people tested at a drive-thru testing clinic at the local health department in Huntsville a week ago were negative, Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals confirmed previously.

Statewide surge of new cases continues

Statewide, the news was not as positive on Saturday, as a surge of new cases continued.

The Dept. of Health reported 463 new cases of Covid-19 illness on Saturday — the most new cases in a 24-hour period since the outbreak began, beating Friday’s record of 460. There have now been more than 400 new cases reported in Tennessee each day for four consecutive days. Since Tuesday, when only 156 new cases were reported, Tennessee’s total number of coronavirus cases has increased by 1,795 in four days.

And only 97 new recoveries were reported by the Dept. of Health on Saturday — the lowest total in nearly a month. As a result, the number of active cases in the Volunteer State is rapidly rising — now at 4,544, which is easily the most so far. The percentage of Tennessee’s coronavirus patients who have recovered dipped below 50% for the first time in several days.

An increase in testing

The official word for the surge in new cases from the administration of Gov. Bill Lee is an increase in testing. The numbers continue to back that up. On Saturday, more than 10,000 new test results were included in the state’s numbers — the most in a single-day thus far.

Of the 10,108 people whose tests were returned between Friday and Saturday, only 4.6% were positive. That’s the lowest percentage of positive tests in a single day thus far.

Much of the reason for the surge in new cases over the last three days was the discovery of an outbreak of Covid-19 at a state prison in Bledsoe County. As of Thursday, the TN Dept. of Corrections said that 12% of the more than 2,000 inmates at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex had tested positive, with more than 1,000 tests pending. Between Tuesday and Friday, the number of positive cases being reported in Bledsoe County skyrocketed from 10 to nearly 600. Most of the inmates testing positive were asymptomatic, officials said.

But only one new cases of the virus was reported in Bledsoe County on Saturday, with the rest of the 460-plus cases spread out across Tennessee’s other 94 counties. Davidson County continues to see an increase in the number of people testing positive.

Overall, 141,406 people have been tested for coronavirus in Tennessee. Of those, 6.5% have returned positive. It’s a percentage that continues to decline as the number of tests being performed in the state increases.

Ten new deaths

Not all of the ugly numbers in the Dept. of Health’s Saturday data dump can be explained away by increased testing. The state reported 10 new coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, the most deaths in a single day since March 15. There have been at least 178 deaths caused by Covid-19 illness since the outbreak began in Tennessee, or about 1.9% of the total known cases.

Still, the sudden rise in coronavirus deaths was not unpredictable. While the vast majority of Covid-19 illnesses are mild, data has shown that about 1 in 5 people who are admitted to a hospital for serious illness will die. The state experienced a brief surge in the number of people being admitted to the hospital earlier this week, including 30 new hospitalizations in a single 24-hour period from Monday to Tuesday.

Only 13 new hospitalizations were reported by the Dept. of Health on Saturday, after 15 new hospitalizations were reported Friday.

Reopening moves forward

Despite the surge of new cases, and despite some critics who say it’s too soon, Tennessee is moving forward with plans to gradually reopen the state. Most state parks reopened on Friday — including Cove Lake State Park, Norris Dam State Park, Frozen Head State Park, Pickett State Park and Colditz Cove State Natural Area in counties adjoining Scott County.

While Tennessee has not provided updated guidance for in-person worship services at churches — that’s coming next week, according to Gov. Lee — some Scott County churches are beginning to move forward with those services once again.

On Monday, restaurants will be permitted to reopen in all parts of Tennessee outside the most populated metro counties. They will be limited to 50% capacity and have to follow a number of guidelines that have been issued by the state.

And, on Wednesday, retail stores that have been closed will be permitted to reopen with guidelines in place that were issued by the governor’s office.

Gov. Lee is expected to provide an update next week on when close-contact businesses like barbershops, beauty salons and tattoo parlors can reopen, as well as when businesses like gyms can reopen and when elective procedures at medical clinics can resume.

By the numbers

• 141,406 people in Tennessee have been tested for coronavirus, or 2,080 per 100,000 people. In Scott County, 224 people have been tested, an increase of 15 from Friday, which equates to 1,008 per 100,000 people.

• Of the tests conducted in Tennessee, 6.5% (9,189) have returned positive. In Scott County, 4.9% (11) have returned positive.

• Of the positive cases across the state, 8.9% (821) have required hospitalization, with 13 new hospitalizations reported by the Dept. of Health on Saturday. That is a percentage that continues to decline; it was once over 11%.

• Of the hospitalizations, 21.7% (178) have died, a percentage that continues to increase.

• Overall, 1.9% of Tennessee’s confirmed cases of coronavirus have ended in death.

• Overall, 48.6% (4,467) of Tennessee’s confirmed cases of coronavirus have recovered. That is a percentage that is declining. On Saturday, it dropped below 50% for the first time in several days.

• Also for the first time in several days, the number of active cases in Tennessee (4,544) climbed above the number of recoveries (4,467) on Saturday.