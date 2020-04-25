Hubert Baldwin, who rose from a store clerk in the coal fields to help form Tennessee’s largest coal company, died at his Oneida home Saturday morning with his family by his side. He was 102.

Along with his sons-in-law, Roger West and Jack E. Lay, Baldwin formed West Coal Corporation. At one point in the waning years of the coal boom, West Coal was Tennessee’s largest coal company.

Born May 26, 1917, the son of A.G. Baldwin and Flossie Vera Smith Baldwin, Hubert G. Baldwin spent his entire professional life in the coal industry. As a 20-year-old commissary clerk for the Straight Fork Coal Company — which owned the mining operation at Roach Creek near Montgomery Junction — Baldwin met his future wife, Alma Anna Pennington. She was a standout basketball player at Norma High School and the daughter of L.C. and Anna Pennington, who operated a general store in Norma.

In 1939, Baldwin moved to the Zenith mining camp west of the Big South Fork River to work in the commissary there. With $20 in his pocket, he picked up Alma in a borrowed car and the couple drove to Whitley City, Ky. to be married. After paying for their marriage license, Baldwin had $2 left to pay the preacher who performed the ceremony.

The Baldwins spent four years at Zenith. It was during that time that their first daughter, Rose, was born. In 1943, they moved to Oneida, moving into a home that Alma’s mother and father had given them, and would spend the rest of their lives there.

Hubert Baldwin was perhaps best known for the West Coal Corporation, which was based in Oneida and operated by he and his sons-in-law — Rose’s husband, Roger West, and Sharon’s husband, Jack E. Lay, the long-time mayor of Oneida. At its peak, West Coal was the largest coal producer in Tennessee.

Alma Baldwin died in 2005, the day after Christmas, at the age of 84. The couple had been married for 66 years.

Although he lived in the heart of town — next-door to the hospital — Baldwin was also a farmer. Long after his days in the mining industry had ended, Baldwin continued to tend to his farm east of town, where he raised cattle. He and his wife were also active in Bethlehem Baptist Church through the years.

Baldwin’s grandchildren include R. Gregory West, Todd Lay, Chris West, Hugh Lay, Scarlett Love, Faith Lambert, Dustin Lay and Miche Rose. He also has a large number of great-grandchilren and great-great grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are being prepared by Jones & Son Funeral Home of Oneida.