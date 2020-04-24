NASHVILLE — As promised, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Friday delivered further information about the first steps to reopening the state’s economy next week. However, there remains no word about when “close-contact” businesses like barbershops and nail salons can reopen.

The governor said Friday that he will offer guidance next week for the reopening of churches, gyms and elective services at hospitals and other health care facilities, while guidance for close-contact businesses like barbershops and beauty salons, nail salons, tattoo shops and massage parlors will also be coming later.

Restaurants and retail stores will be permitted to reopen in most Tennessee counties next week. The metropolitan areas like Knoxville, Nashville, Chattanooga and Memphis will develop their own plans for reopening, and are already doing so. In the remainder of the state, restaurants will reopen on Monday and retail stores on Wednesday — both at 50% capacity.

The governor’s office on Friday issued safety precautions that both types of establishments should adhere to in order to reopen.

For restaurants, that includes having employees wear face coverings and gloves, having them report symptoms of illness to their supervisor, and following daily sanitation protocols. Tables will be placed six feet apart, with seating limited to six per table. Social distancing standards should be in place in waiting areas, and bar areas should remain closed. Restaurants should not offer live music, and customers should be screened with basic questions about Covid-19 symptoms upon arrival.

The same employee recommendations apply to retailers, with additional urging from the governor that customers wear face coverings inside the store, that stores establish one-way aisles and traffic patterns to enforce social distancing, and that stores consider shopping hours specifically for the elderly and those who are medically vulnerable to the coronavirus.

A full list of the governor’s recommendations is available online.

Since the coronavirus-inspired restrictions began, more than 15% of Tennessee’s work force has filed unemployment claims, an unprecedented number in modern times. It is estimated that Tennessee has lost $5 billion in gross domestic product so far in 2020.