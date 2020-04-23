Tennessee’s confirmed cases of coronavirus surged for a second consecutive day on Thursday, with 424 new cases reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thursday.

It marked the second consecutive day with more than 400 new cases of Covid-19 illness in Tennessee — after 400 or more cases had been reported just twice prior to Wednesday. The total number of cases in Tennessee now stands at 8,266, and the increase of 872 new cases since Tuesday marks the largest two-day total since the outbreak began.

Most of the new cases appear to be related to an increase in testing — both at drive-thru testing clinics like the ones hosted by the Dept. of Health and the National Guard last weekend and increased testing at state prisons.

In Scott County, however, the number of positive cases remains at 11. There hasn’t been a new case of coronavirus in Scott County in more than a week, even as testing has increased. However, local testing is still well below the statewide average — perhaps helping to explain the lack of new cases in Scott County.

Increased prison testing: Bledsoe County’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases has blossomed from 10 to 351 in just 48 hours, according to the Dept. of Health’s numbers. The reason? An outbreak at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex.

As of Thursday, almost 12% of inmates at the facility had tested positive for Covid-19, with thousands of cases still pending. A total of 3,260 tests were performed at the prison, with 384 positive and 1,214 pending.

After initially finding a large number of positive cases at the prison, the TN Dept. of Corrections beefed up testing at the facility, with every inmate being tested.

TDOC has tested inmates at all but two of its facilities across the state — one of those two being Morgan County Correctional Complex in Wartburg. Besides the Bledsoe facility, positive cases have been reported at just three prisons in the state: 21 cases at Turney Center in Hickman County, 16 cases at Northwest Correctional in Lake County, and two at Trousdale Turner in Trousdale County.

In Lake County, the number of state-reported positive cases of coronavirus has jumped from four to 20 based on the numbers found at the prison.

According to TDOC, most of the positive cases at its facilities are asymptomatic.

No new cases in Scott County: It has been eight days since a new case of coronavirus has occurred in Scott County, where there remains just 11 cases total — and only one active case.

However, the Dept. of Health also reports that there have only been 188 people tested in Scott County. The number jumped from 177 to 196 on Wednesday, but was trimmed back to 188 — with 177 negative tests — on Thursday. Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said he was investigating the revised numbers being reported by the state.

There were 28 people tested at a drive-thru clinic at the local health department in Huntsville on Saturday — far fewer than at any other clinic across the state over the weekend.

Hospitalizations, deaths slower to increase: Underscoring the TDOC’s report that many of the hundreds of inmates across Tennessee who are confirmed to be infected with coronavirus are asymptomatic, hospitalizations are rising at a stubbornly low rate despite the surge of new cases across the state over the past two days.

The Dept. of Health reported 15 new hospitalizations on Wednesday and 18 on Thursday — higher than a few days ago, when new hospitalizations were in the single digits each day, but not out of line with the number of new hospitalizations that were occurring a week to 10 days ago, when the overall number of coronavirus cases was increasing at a much slower rate.

The Dept. of Health reported four new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, after reporting nine on Wednesday.

By the numbers: 123,100 people have been tested for coronavirus in Tennessee, or 1,810 per 100,000 people. In Scott County, the 188 people tested equates to 846 per 100,000 — a rate less than half that of the statewide average.

• Of the tests conducted, 6.7% have returned positive — a number that continues to decline. To underscore why many believe the current surge in new cases is mostly due to an increase in testing, there have been over 14,918 new test results announced by the Dept. of Health in the past two days. Of those, just 5.8% were positive — well below the rate of positive tests since the outbreak began.

• Of the positive cases, 9.6% (793) have required hospitalization at some point, with 18 new hospitalizations reported by the Dept. of Health on Thursday. This is also a number that continues to decline.

• Of the hospitalizations, 21.4% (170) have resulted in death, a percentage that continues to increase.

• Overall, 2.1% of Tennessee’s confirmed cases of coronavirus have resulted in death.

• Overall, 50.7% (4,193) of Tennessee’s confirmed cases of coronavirus have recovered.