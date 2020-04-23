NASHVILLE — Three days after saying that some businesses would begin to reopen as early as next week, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday said that restaurants can begin offering dine-in services again on Monday.

Restaurants and bars across the state have been closed by executive order of the governor for the past month, with restaurants limited to takeout and drive-thru or delivery options.

While restaurants will be allowed to reopen their dining rooms on Monday, they will have to do so at reduced capacity. Gov. Lee said Thursday that restaurants will be limited to 50% of their normal capacity.

The governor’s decision will have an immediate impact in Scott County — however, exactly how much of an impact is not immediate clear. Some restaurants, both those owned locally and franchise restaurants, had voluntarily closed their dining rooms before the governor’s order. In fact, the number of restaurants with closed dining rooms exceeded those with open dining rooms by the time Lee issued an executive order that required restaurants to close.

Additionally, Lee said Thursday that retail stores will be permitted to open on Wednesday. Like restaurants, they’ll be required to operate at reduced capacity.

The reopening of retail establishments won’t have much of an impact locally, as most retail stores have remained open through the coronavirus scare. Lee issued an executive order last month that required all non-essential businesses to close — and most retail stores, with the exception of places like groceries, hardware stores, auto parts stores and pharmacies, were not defined as essential. However, the governor’s order was confusing to many, as it also specifically defined non-essential businesses that had to close — and retail stores were not listed among those.

However, those retail stores that have closed will be permitted to reopen on Wednesday.

As for the two types of businesses that Lee’s safer-at-home order directly targeted — entertainment and indoor recreation businesses and “close-contact” businesses like barbershops and beauty salons — it remains unclear when they will reopen. Lee is expected to make further announcements on Friday, but he’s already said that some industries will not be ready to reopen by May 1.

Most Tennessee state parks, including all of those in counties adjoining Scott County — Pickett State park, Frozen Head State Park, Cove Lake State Park, Norris Dam State Park and Colditz Cove State Natural Area — are set to reopen on Friday for day use. Overnight accommodations will reopen next week.

Tennessee is one of the first states in the nation to begin reopening its economic functions.

However, while much of the Volunteer State is set to reopen, there has still been no indication when the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area — which closed April 6 — will reopen. Its sister park, Obed Wild & Scenic River in Morgan County, remains open. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is also closed.