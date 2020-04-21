Most of Tennessee’s state parks will reopen Friday, several weeks after closing in support of Gov. Bill Lee’s stay-at-home order.

All state parks across the state have been closed by order of the TN Dept. of Environment & Conservation since the day after the governor announced his executive order on April 1. Among them are Norris Dam State Park near Lake City, Frozen Head State Park in Wartburg, Pickett State Park in Pickett County, and the Colditz Cove State Natural Area in Allardt.

While Gov. Lee’s series of executive orders declared outdoors recreation an essential activity — and businesses providing spaces for outdoors recreation were declared essential, as well — TDEC announced one day after the stay-at-home order that all state parks were closing.

On Monday, as Gov. Lee announced that he would not extend the stay-at-home order when it expires April 30, TDEC announced that most state parks would begin reopening on April 24.

“We are eager to serve once again but we urge Tennesseans to continue to practice physical distancing when visiting parks,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC, said. “We have implemented policies designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we will monitor all aspects of the issue to ensure safety among visitors and our staff.”

TDEC has not yet announced which state parks will not reopen on Friday, saying a list will be made available this week. In the meantime, the parks that do reopen will be for day-use visitation only, between the hours of 7 a.m. and sunset.

According to TDEC, the public will have access to most trails, boat ramps, marinas, golf courses and other outdoor recreation opportunities, while park facilities, playgrounds, campgrounds and cabins will remain closed.

Overnight accommodations will reopen on May 1.