An Oneida man was arrested last week after allegedly sexually accosting a Walmart employee inside the Oneida retail store.

Alexander W. Carter, 22, of Oneida, was charged after the incident, which occurred on April 12.

According to an arrest warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Investigator Andy Davis, the assault occurred in a bathroom at the back of the store, where the employee was washing her hands before returning to work from break. She told police that Carter — who she did not know — startled her when he entered the wrong bathroom. Allegedly, Carter initially apologized but then asked if the woman had a boyfriend before becoming aggressive.

Davis wrote in his report that Carter locked the bathroom door before approaching the woman and attempting to kiss her. He further wrote that the victim told Carter “no” several times and attempted to leave, but Carter stopped her from doing so and told her repeatedly to go into a stall at the back of the restroom. Allegedly, when the woman would try to leave, he would ask, “Are you sure?”

After being summoned to the store, Davis was able to use surveillance video to identify Carter. Allegedly, Carter agreed to travel to OPD for a voluntary interview, during which he gave the same statement as the victim. When asked by Davis why he did what he had done, Carter allegedly said “he just wanted to have sex.”

Carter had previously been given a no-trespass order banning him from all Walmart stores, though the reason why was not stated in the warrant.

Carter was charged with false imprisonment, assault, aggravated sexual battery and criminal trespass.