A high-speed pursuit from Oneida into the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area ended with a crash and the arrest of an Oneida man on Tuesday, April 14.

Brad L. Owens, 38, of Oneida, was apprehended without further incident once law enforcement officers were able to get him stopped near the Leatherwood Ford river access area in the Big South Fork west of Oneida. That stopped a pursuit that had begun at Owens’ Sunny Lane residence in south Oneida.

According to an arrest warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Sgt. Toby Jeffers, he was investigating a report of intoxicated driving at Owens’ residence. Allegedly, Owens told Jeffers “You are not getting the car” and sped off.

Jeffers initiated a pursuit, according to the warrant, and Owens led him along Sunny Lane to Ponderosa and then to Underpass Drive, onto U.S. Hwy. 27 and then to Industrial Lane before turning onto West 3rd Avenue.

Along the way, Owens allegedly reached speeds over 100 mph along Coopertown and Leatherwood Road towards the BSF.

With Jeffers in close pursuit and a number of other law enforcement officers trailing, Owens entered the national park and encountered a ranger who attempted to block him in. However, he was able to navigate around the ranger and continue through the S-curves into the gorge.

At the bottom of the hill, Owens allegedly attempted to turn his car around and head back east towards Oneida. That was the mistake that finally led to him being apprehended, as officers were able to block the roadway. Owens allegedly collided with the front of Chambers’ patrol unit before crashing into the bank on the left-hand side of the highway.

At that point, Jeffers was able to block Owens in and prevent him from fleeing. Owens was charged with DUI, evading arrest, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.