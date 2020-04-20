NASHVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced this morning that 11,230 people were tested at the state’s drive-thru coronavirus testing clinics over the weekend.

“Tennesseans across the state heeded the call of ‘when in doubt, get a test’ and we believe these efforts will be an important part of our overall strategy to reboot Tennessee’s economy,” said Gov. Lee. “While demand exceeded original projections, our Unified-Command group adapted quickly this weekend so that individuals who needed tests could receive them.”

More than 6,500 people were tested at 22 sites — including one in Scott County — on Saturday. On Sunday, 4,600 people were tested at 11 sites.

“Since Gov. Lee’s expanded testing initiative announcement last week, we continue to see an increase in the number of citizens who want to be tested whether it’s on a weekday or weekend and regardless of symptoms,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. “We thank our local partners for their help in making testing events a success and encourage citizens to utilize their local health departments for testing during the week.”

Scott County’s testing site — at the local health department in Huntsville — was the least-utilized by far, with 28 tests conducted. The next lowest site was in Claiborne County, where 80 people were tested Sunday. However, a testing site was also open in Claiborne County on Saturday, and 132 people were tested.

Tests conducted by site

Hawkins County: 470

Washington County: 829

Sevier County: 910

Roane County: 901

Claiborne County: 132

Claiborne County: 80

Grainger County: 115

Grainger County: 104

Loudon County: 107

Monroe County: 81

Scott County: 28

Union County: 89

Union County: 107

Marion County: 331

McMinn County: 334

Van Buren County: 164

Pickett County: 149

Bedford County: 411

Maury County: 273

Coffee County: 515

Montgomery County: 354

Robertson County: 254

Sumner County: 820

Dickson County: 240

Rutherford County: 354

Williamson County: 663

Wilson County: 275

Tipton County: 268

Hardin County: 92

Fayette County: 277

Weakley County: 109

Madison County: 875

Madison County: 519