NASHVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced this morning that 11,230 people were tested at the state’s drive-thru coronavirus testing clinics over the weekend.
“Tennesseans across the state heeded the call of ‘when in doubt, get a test’ and we believe these efforts will be an important part of our overall strategy to reboot Tennessee’s economy,” said Gov. Lee. “While demand exceeded original projections, our Unified-Command group adapted quickly this weekend so that individuals who needed tests could receive them.”
More than 6,500 people were tested at 22 sites — including one in Scott County — on Saturday. On Sunday, 4,600 people were tested at 11 sites.
“Since Gov. Lee’s expanded testing initiative announcement last week, we continue to see an increase in the number of citizens who want to be tested whether it’s on a weekday or weekend and regardless of symptoms,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. “We thank our local partners for their help in making testing events a success and encourage citizens to utilize their local health departments for testing during the week.”
Scott County’s testing site — at the local health department in Huntsville — was the least-utilized by far, with 28 tests conducted. The next lowest site was in Claiborne County, where 80 people were tested Sunday. However, a testing site was also open in Claiborne County on Saturday, and 132 people were tested.
Tests conducted by site
Hawkins County: 470
Washington County: 829
Sevier County: 910
Roane County: 901
Claiborne County: 132
Claiborne County: 80
Grainger County: 115
Grainger County: 104
Loudon County: 107
Monroe County: 81
Scott County: 28
Union County: 89
Union County: 107
Marion County: 331
McMinn County: 334
Van Buren County: 164
Pickett County: 149
Bedford County: 411
Maury County: 273
Coffee County: 515
Montgomery County: 354
Robertson County: 254
Sumner County: 820
Dickson County: 240
Rutherford County: 354
Williamson County: 663
Wilson County: 275
Tipton County: 268
Hardin County: 92
Fayette County: 277
Weakley County: 109
Madison County: 875
Madison County: 519