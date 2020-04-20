NASHVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Monday that he will not extend the state’s “stay-at-home” order past April 30, and added that some businesses can begin re-opening one week from today, on April 27.

“Our Economic Recovery Group is working with industry leaders around the clock so that some businesses can open as soon as Monday, April 27,” Lee said. “These businesses will open according to specific guidance that we will provide in accordance with state and national experts in both medicine and business.”

The governor — who was reluctant to put a stay-at-home policy in place for the state in the first place — had indicated a desire to see the state’s economic engine rebooted as swiftly as possible. He’s also faced growing calls from allies in state government to move quickly to stave off the worsening economic crisis that has resulted from the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday morning, state Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, a staunch ally of Gov. Lee, tweeted that it’s time for Tennessee to re-open.

Lee did not specify which businesses might be allowed to reopen on Monday. While all non-essential businesses were ordered to close, Lee’s orders have specifically forced two main categories of businesses to close: those providing entertainment, and those providing close-contact services. Between them, they include such businesses as theaters and concert venues, bowling alleys and skating rinks, barbershops and hair salons, and massage parlors and tanning services.

The governor’s decision will not apply to the state’s six largest counties — the metropolitan areas of Knoxville, Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga and Jackson. Those counties operate their own health departments, and mayors there have implemented their own orders.

“While I am not extending the safer at home order past the end of April, we are working directly with our major metropolitan areas to ensure they are in a position to reopen as soon and safely as possible,” Lee said. “Social distancing works, and as we open up our economy it will be more important than ever that we keep social distancing as lives and livelihoods depend on it.”

The decision by the governor to not extend his stay-at-home policy beyond April 30 will mean that most businesses will be able to reopen at that point.

However, it remains unclear exactly what that will mean for most Tennessee residents. Many of the state’s newly-unemployed were already laid off before the stay-at-home policy was issued; beyond ordering some businesses that hadn’t already voluntarily closed to do so, the stay-at-home order had little real effect.

There are several questions that remain unanswered. Among them:

• Will Tennesseans be able to go out to eat? The inability to do so was not due to the stay-at-home order. Lee separately ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms and limit themselves to takeout or drive-thru and delivery service. Therefore, restaurants will not be directly impacted by the expiration of the stay-at-home order, in and of itself.

• Will churches be recommended to remain shuttered? Technically, Tennessee has not banned worship services. In fact, they’re declared essential under Gov. Lee’s executive orders. However, the governor has also recommended no social gatherings of more than 10 people, and specifically condemned churches that continued to hold worship services, even before his stay-at-home order took effect. Almost all Tennessee churches had followed the advice of the governor and the CDC well in advance of that stay-at-home order by canceling worship services. It remains to be seen when churches will resume in-person services.

• Will outdoors recreation immediately return? While Gov. Lee’s executive orders declared outdoors recreation — ranging from hiking to ATV riding to golf — to be essential activities, closures of outdoors spaces have left many without a place to recreate. All state parks closed indefinitely in support of the governor’s stay-at-home order. While it stands to reason that state parks might reopen, the expiration of the stay-at-home order will not accomplish that, in and of itself. Additionally, the state’s two largest national parks, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area, are closed by decisions of the National Park Service, a federal agency not bound by the state’s decisions. While the Big South Fork closed after the stay-at-home order was issued, the Great Smoky Mountains closed several days in advance of the governor’s order.

Given Gov. Lee’s emphasis on continuing social distancing in his Monday comments, it seems likely — at least initially — that gatherings of more than 10 people will continue to be prohibited — or, at least, discouraged — even after May 1, and that restaurants and bars may not be reopening at that early date.

Already, schools are closed for the remainder of the academic year, at the urging of Gov. Lee. However, the governor left the scheduling of end-of-year celebrations, such as proms, awards banquets and commencement ceremonies, to the discretion of local school districts — provided that the Covid-19 situation in Tennessee permits those activities.

The state’s Department of Health announced 163 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, the lowest number of new cases in a single day since April 2.

To date, more than 7,000 Tennesseans have been diagnosed with the illness and 152 have died. However, the total number of recovered patients out-numbered the total number of active cases for the first time on Monday.