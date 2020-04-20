Small protests took place in Tennessee’s major cities on Monday — including Nashville and Knoxville — as calls for coronavirus-inspired restrictions to be dropped grew louder amid the Volunteer State’s stabilizing numbers.

The protests in the Volunteer State weren’t unlike the protests that have taken place across the nation in recent days. The rallies have been peaceful, if occasionally dramatic — like in Colorado, where protestors and nurses engaged in a standoff on Sunday, with photos going viral on the internet.

Among government officials, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs has been the most vocal against restrictions meant to enforce social-distancing in Tennessee, using Twitter to voice his stance against those policies. Jacobs has criticized Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, and on Friday lashed out at Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke — without naming Berke directly.

“It is troubling to see elected officials attempt to ban drive-in church services, not only in other parts of the country, but in some places in Tennessee,” Jacobs said. “The rights protected by the Constitution are not granted by government, and therefore cannot be rescinded by government.”

Berke has banned drive-in church services in his city.

On Monday, Jacobs retweeted a tweet claiming that Americans were “lied to” when told that extreme measures were necessary to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Also on Monday, former Congressman Jimmy Duncan — who represented Tennessee’s 2nd District until retiring in 2019, and whose father, John J. Duncan Sr., was a native of Huntsville — wrote a column criticizing social-distancing measures as an over-reaction.

In his column, Duncan wrote that there are an average of 36,000 deaths attributed to seasonal influenza in the U.S. each year.

” I wonder what the reaction would have been two or three years ago if there had been several weeks of nonstop, 24-hour-a-day news reports about how many thousands around the world had been sickened and/or had died from the flu that year.”

“I hope we come to our senses before it is too late,” he added.

And, closer to home, another prominent political voice weighed in on the debate on Monday. State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, a moderate who has been a firm supporter of Gov. Lee, tweeted, “It’s time to re-open Tennessee for business. Small businesses are reeling because of the shutdown. @GovBillLee has appointed a strong Economic Recovery Group. Let’s get going.”

Gov. Lee’s stay-at-home order is currently set to expire on April 30, at which point non-essential businesses will be allowed to reopen, absent an extension by the governor.