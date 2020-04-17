People over the age of 80 make up just three percent of Tennessee’s overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases — but also account for 34 percent of the coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee.

That’s according to the latest data released by the state’s Department of Health on Friday.

Long before Tennessee’s first fatality from Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, it had been established in other parts of the U.S. and around the world that the elderly — particularly those with underlying health issues — were hardest-hit by the virus, which is believed to have originated in China late last year.

As of Friday, there had been 211 people over the age of 80 diagnosed with Covid-19 in Tennessee, and 48 of them had died — a case fatality rate of almost 23 percent.

In all, people aged 60 and older make up 21 percent of the 6,589 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tennessee, and the same age group accounts for 118 of the state’s 141 Covid-19 deaths, or 84 percent. It’s a number that’s increasing. When the state first began releasing the ages of those who have died of coronavirus, just over a week ago, one in five were under the age of 60.

Overall, the case fatality rate for people aged 60 and older is 8.4 percent in Tennessee — including 4.2 percent for people in their 60s and 9.3 percent for people in their 70s.

The data continues to illustrate that age is the single most important factor for severe illness related to coronavirus.

Many people who are infected with the virus never become sick; Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert and a member of the White House’s coronavirus response team, has estimated that number could be as high as 50 percent.

Even in those who do become sick, symptoms are usually mild. Most experts agree that the number of coronavirus cases is under-estimated even in those who become symptomatic, because some people have mild illness and are never tested. In fact, the Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention advise that those who are not seriously ill and do not have any of the known risk factors for severe illness related to the virus do not need to be tested.

In Tennessee, about one in 10 people who are diagnosed with coronavirus become ill enough to be hospitalized.

But among those who are sick enough to require hospitalization, the prognosis worsens. Nearly one in five of those hospitalized in Tennessee have died.

That fact, coupled with the surging case fatality rate among the elderly, paint the picture that explains why health care professionals — both in Tennessee and across the U.S. — have urged elected officials to be judicious about relaxing social distancing restrictions, even as the nation becomes increasingly anxious to get back to work and rebuild an economy that has been brought to its knees.

Even among younger adults, the coronavirus can occasionally be severe. Younger coronavirus patients stricken with serious illness usually have underlying medical conditions, but in rare cases, otherwise healthy individuals have been hospitalized.

Among the chronic health conditions that are thought to contribute to coronavirus mortality are diabetes, heart disease, high blood press and obesity.

So far, only three of Tennessee’s 142 coronavirus-related deaths have been in people younger than the age of 40 — even though nearly half, or 43 percent, of diagnosed coronavirus cases are also in young people.

The case fatality rate for people under the age of 40 is just 0.1 percent.

It is after the age of 40 that the mortality rate starts to rise. But even among people in their 40s, coronavirus has only claimed seven lives in Tennessee thus far — or 0.6 percent of those who have been diagnosed. For people in their 50s, the death rate rises to 1.2 percent. A total of 14 people in their 50s have died in Tennessee thus far.

Overall, coronavirus has killed 2.2 percent of those who have been diagnosed in Tennessee. It’s a small number — but health officials caution that it’s nothing to take lightly. In a typical year, seasonal flu has a death rate of about 0.2 percent. And it’s those least at risk for serious Covid-19 illness — otherwise healthy adults in their 20s and 30s — that can carry the virus and place older, more vulnerable populations at risk.

Nationwide, there have been more than 33,000 coronavirus deaths in the past six weeks — including a record 4,591 on Friday.