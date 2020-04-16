Both the Scott County School System and the Oneida Special School District will be easing off the distance-learning assignments that are given to students for the remainder of the current school year.

Gov. Bill Lee announced on Wednesday that he was recommending schools remain closed for the remainder of the academic year. While school administrators at the local level across the state had no advance knowledge of what the governor’s guidance would be, most school systems — including Scott County and Oneida — had been planning ahead for the possibility of not returning to class.

In both school systems, the plan is for students to work into the final week of April, before new assignments cease.

The county school system has been distributing assignments primarily in paper format, though there has been some variation between schools and grade levels. Students were assigned a two-week packet of work prior to spring break, and a second two-week packet of work just this week.

Scott County Director of Schools Bill Hall told the county’s board of education Thursday afternoon that no new assignments will be distributed hereafter.

“We’ve talked to our teachers about no new assignments at this point in time,” Hall said. “Our focus from this point, the biggest thing we will be doing is some enrichment programs, and for the kids who may not be doing as well as when this thing started, a chance for them to enhance their grades.”

The school board, meeting remotely via video-conferencing technology on Thursday, adopted a temporary grading policy that will see all students assigned a “P,” for passed, for grade scores of 70 or above, while students with grade schools of 69 or below will be assigned an “I,” for incomplete. Those students will have opportunities to bring their grade up until the end of the school year. If they have not, at that point, they will be given an F and referred to the summer school opportunities that will be available.

Scott High Principal Melissa Rector earlier this week reminded students and parents that work that has been assigned so far will be graded and must be completed. She told the school board Thursday that the school is still working on a date to administer a free ACT for sophomores. The test had been scheduled for this spring, before schools were forced to close during the coronavirus.

“We have the test, it’s at the school, we can still give it,” she said. “We just have to have the ability to get the kids in there and have them actually in the building to do it. Some of those things like that are still coming; we just need a little more patience until we can get there.”

Hall called the school disruption a trying time for all involved.

“My heart goes out to those seniors. It’s been trying. It’s what you think is going to be the best year they’ve had. It’s hit a lot of families. It’s hit our family,” said Hall, whose grandson, Alex Rector, is a senior. “You know how much it means to those kids. Say a prayer for those students, andall students for that matter. This has been very trying for everyone. It’s put everyone at wits end.”

Hall added that teachers and administrators would be on the job until the scheduled end of the school year.

“We’re going to continue to work until the last day of school,” he said. “That’s our job, that’s what we’re paid to do, and we’re going to educate until that day. It may not be to the same degree, but we are going to educate and reach out to kids every single day until the end of the school year.”

At Oneida, lessons have been mostly online, except in paper format for students without internet access. Director of Schools Dr. Jeanny Phillips said Wednesday that April 24 will be the last day that teachers will give assignments to students.

“I apologize to the parents, students and staff of the Oneida school system,” Phillips said. “I know everyone wanted the opportunity to return to school. However, the governor has recommended that schools be canceled for the remainder of the year. Oneida schools will follow the governor’s recommendation.”

Phillips said teachers will continue to teach and assign lessons through April 24, and reminded parents and students to stay on the learning plan until all lessons are completed and submitted. “Remember, we are still taking grades,” she said.

“I know things are difficult right now and it is hard when you work all day and have to help with homework,” she added. “I am aware of the frustration you feel, but the reality is that education is such an important part of your child’s life. It truly is the key to success. Please be sure you continue with the goals we started and stay in communication with your child’s teacher.”

After April 24, no new assignments will be issued, and the focus will shift to getting unfinished assignments completed, Phillips said. The week of April 27 through May 1 will be used for parents and students to drop off their packets, and students must pick up all belongings that week, as well as pay all debts and return textbooks and other school supplies.

Oneida schools have set a deadline of May 15 for students to complete assignments, with grades finalized the week after.

“This is a golden opportunity for our students to increase their grades and scores,” Phillips said. “We are still taking grades and nothing will be altered or changed until the end of the year when we have made our final assessments for the year.”

Both local school systems are still planning for events like graduation, awards days and proms, with hopes that those events can be carried out. Gov. Lee’s recommendation left the door open for school systems across the state to host traditional end-of-the-year events, if it is safe for people to assemble together for those events.

While schools have been closed, both school systems have been distributing meals for students who need them. Meals have been given out to all youth, even those who are not yet old enough to attend school. Hall said Thursday that the county school system has given out 55,306 meals so far.

“That is absolutely phenomenal,” he said. “I get chills sitting here and thinking about that and knowing these kids aren’t going hungry.”

Hall added that he checks with the school system’s nutrition director, Paulette King, on a daily basis and there could come a point where the meal distribution must stop, if it becomes unsafe for staff and volunteers to hand out the food. Until that time, he said, the meals will continue to be served.