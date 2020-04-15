NASHVILLE — The spring sports season. The state basketball championships. Proms. Class trips.

All of that appeared to be in serious doubt on Wednesday, after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee requested schools across the state to remain closed for the remainder of the academic year due to coronavirus concerns.

Schools have already been closed for nearly a month, and Gov. Lee had originally called on them to remain closed through April 24. However, on Monday the governor extended his stay-at-home order until April 30, and said updated guidance on schools was forthcoming, which made Wednesday’s announcement no big surprise.

Still, it comes as a blow for many — including coaches, student-athletes and others — who had held out hope for some normalcy before the end of the school year.

Under the governor’s recommendation, students will not return to school until at least the start of the 2020-2021 school year in August.

Learning continues outside the classroom for many Tennessee students — including those in the Oneida and Scott County school systems, where schools have implemented distance-learning programs with teachers developing lessons for their students and staying available to assist students and their parents via phone, email, and — in some cases — video-conferencing.

However, state lawmakers had already set the stage for schools to remain closed. The TNReady assessments have been canceled for this spring, and there will be no requirement for schools to make up the days that are being missed.

To be clear, the governor’s request does not mean that events like proms and commencement ceremonies cannot be held. Those decisions will be held on the local level, and will likely depend in large part on how Covid-19 illness continues to spread across the state in the weeks ahead. For now, social distancing guidelines would prohibit such activities. However, it’s possible — if not likely — that those guidelines will be relaxed or even eliminated next month.

For sports, there is no longer reason for optimism. Within minutes of Gov. Lee’s Wednesday afternoon press conference, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association had announced that the spring sports season and the state basketball tournaments would be canceled.

The basketball tournaments were interrupted after the quarterfinals of the girls’ tournament. The boys’ tournament — in which Oneida was to have faced East Robertson in the Class A quarterfinals, the program’s first appearance on Tennessee high school basketball’s biggest stage in 22 years — never got started.

Most spring sports teams played only a handful of games before the season was interrupted. Oneida baseball was off to a great start, as was Scott High softball, and both high school soccer teams only played one game. The Scott High track and field team never got an opportunity to get started.

TSSAA had held out hope that both the state basketball tournaments and the Spring Fling championships for spring sports could be held next month, but it seemed evident that sports season would end if school did not resume due to the Covid-19 outbreak.