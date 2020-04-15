NASHVILLE — Saturday’s drive-thru coronavirus testing clinic at the Scott County Health Department will be available to anyone, free of charge, regardless of traditional symptoms.

That’s according to a release from the office of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday afternoon.

“As we look to reboot our state’s economy, we must have a greater understanding of how this virus is operating in Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee. “Expanding our Covid-19 testing capacity allows more Tennesseans to have improved access to testing which will empower citizens to make informed health decisions.”

In recent weeks, states across the country have grappled with the availability of tests and supplies needed to conduct Covid-19 tests, as well as the backlog for processing tests. Rapid improvements to the testing apparatus allowed the Unified-Command Group, comprised of the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), to develop expanded capacity and offer targeted testing across the state.

“Our clinical understanding of Covid-19 is changing rapidly and we need every Tennessean who isn’t feeling well, even outside of the traditional Covid-19 symptoms of cough, fever or difficulty breathing, to come out and get tested,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.

The Scott County Health Department is one of 22 locations across the state where drive-through testing sites will be made available by the Tennessee National Guard on Saturday, as the governor’s expanded testing effort launches. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The health department is located on Court Street in Huntsville.

Persons who are unable to be tested Saturday can also get tested Sunday at Roane State Community College in Harriman (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or B&K Grocery parking lot in Byrdstown (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.).

In addition to drive-through sites, all rural county health departments across the state offer free COVID-19 testing 5 days a week.

Tennessee Department of Health Nurses and Tennessee National Guard medics will perform tests at each site and results are projected to be delivered to participants within 72 hours of testing.

“Until there is a vaccine for Covid-19, quickly detecting this illness, isolating if ill and practicing social distancing are the most powerful tools we have to stop the spread and help our state return to work,” said Dr. Piercey. “I encourage every Tennessean to remember: ‘when in doubt, get a test’ as we work to identify Covid-19 cases and keep our neighbors safe.”