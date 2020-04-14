Scott County has its 10th case of coronavirus, according to the Tennessee Department of Health — but that number still needs an asterisk by it.

The Department of Health reported the 10th local case on Tuesday, at the same time that it announced a 12th confirmed case in Campbell County and a third case in Fentress County.

But Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals, who has been in constant contact with the Scott County Health Department since the virus outbreak began locally, said that the eighth case — reported by the state Department of Health on Friday — still has not been confirmed at the local level.

On Monday, Tibbals told the Independent Herald that none of his contacts within the health department — at the state, regional or local level — were able to confirm that an eighth resident of the local community had, in fact, tested positive.

Last month, the Department of Health reported a second case of coronavirus in Scott County that was later removed from the records after it could not be confirmed locally. The Department of Health lists new cases of the virus in the county in which the patient is a resident regardless of where the test was performed — meaning an Oneida resident could be tested at a Knoxville hospital and the positive test added to Scott County’s total. However, there is apparently no record within the Department of Health of a Scott County resident testing positive anywhere.

That’s important, because local health departments are tasked with completing a contact investigation on each new case to determine who has potentially been exposed by the virus and may need to self-quarantine.

In related news, Tibbals said Tuesday that the ninth case in Scott County, reported by the Department of Health on Monday, had been determined not to have exposed anyone through a local industry or business. The contact investigation had just begun on the 10th case, which was confirmed Tuesday afternoon, but Tibbals said health officials had informed him that the latest patient had also not been exposed to anyone at a factory or business.

Statewide, there have been 5,823 cases of Covid-19 illness, including 213 new cases in the past 24 hours. Of those, 11 percent have been hospitalized at some point, 2 percent have died and 34 percent have recovered.

In Scott County, there have been 119 people tested for coronavirus. Of the 10 cases reported by the state, five are listed as recovered — meaning they are asymptomatic and have completed their required self-isolation period, or it has been more than 21 days since they tested positive. Considering the lack of confirmation on Patient No. 8, that would mean four active cases are being tracked by the local health department. Officially, the state reports five active cases in Scott County.

Health Department to offer Saturday testing

The Scott County Health Department will be open from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday for drive-thru coronavirus testing.

There is no cost for the test, no insurance is required, and anyone who wants to be tested can be tested on Saturday. However, anyone who is tested will be required to self-isolate until the results are returned — which is usually five days. During that time, people who are tested cannot return to work.