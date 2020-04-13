NASHVILLE — Less than 36 hours before it was set to expire, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday announced that he is extending his “stay-at-home” order for Tennesseans through the end of the month.

Gov. Lee’s “stay-at-home” order, which was issued on April 2, was originally to have expired at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14. At his daily Covid-19 briefing on Monday, Lee said that order will remain in place through April 30.

The governor also announced the appointment of a new economic recovery task force, which will be charged with helping figure out how and when to reboot the state’s economy as the coronavirus threat eases.

“Social distancing is going to be a way of life for Tennesseans going forward, until we have a vaccine, and that’s a long time coming — maybe months, maybe a year before we have that vaccine,” Lee said.

But, the governor added, “It’s clear that our economy cannot stay shut down for months on end. We need Tennesseans to go back to work.” He said that social distancing will be incorporated into the plans developed by his administrations to put workers back on the job.

Additionally, Lee said an updated decision on the state’s public schools is coming on Wednesday. Currently, Lee’s request is for all schools to be closed through April 24.

Under Tennessee’s stay-at-home order, non-essential businesses like entertainment venues and close-contact businesses are closed. Those include businesses like theaters, concert venues, arcades and roller skating rinks, as well as businesses like beauty parlors, nail salons and barbershops.

Non-essential travel is banned under the executive order; however, there are numerous exceptions. Tennesseans can leave home to shop for groceries and other supplies, to visit their doctor or pharmacy, to visit family members, to go to church, a funeral or a wedding, and for outside recreation.

On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health announced a 6 percent increase in the state’s number of coronavirus cases. Overall, there are 5,610 cases of coronavirus in Tennessee, with 109 fatalities attributed to the virus.

Gov. Lee said during Monday’s briefing that the state’s testing capacity is rapidly increasing as it awaits an antibody test that is expected at the end of April or early May. In response to a question about whether Tennessee would allow the testing of asymptomatic persons, the governor said the state does not yet have the capacity for everyone in the state to be tested.

However, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said, “We are quickly getting to the point where if you think you need a test, you can get a test. That doesn’t mean we can test everybody, but we’re quickly getting to a place where if you have any inkling of a doubt that you need a test, you can get that.”