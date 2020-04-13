HUNTSVILLE — The office of Tennessee Comptroller Justin P. Wilson on Monday released its findings into an investigation at the Scott County Recycling Center, citing two delinquencies related to missing receipts that occurred over a three-year period from 2015 to 2018.

Auditors from the Comptroller’s office examined receipts from June 2015 through September 2018, and found 25 of the 338 receipts — or about 7 percent of the receipts issued during that time period — to be missing. The report noted that investigators could not determine whether the missing receipts were simply unused, voided, or used to conceal misappropriations or improper activity.

Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals told the Independent Herald that he initiated the Comptroller’s investigation within two weeks of taking office in September 2018, after discovering the missing receipts.

“I discovered missing receipts and times when no deposits were made for over six weeks in once instance. Deposits are typically made every two days,” Tibbals said. “Therefore, I contacted the Comptroller’s office to get to the bottom of the problem.”

Investigators from the Comptroller’s office said that its inability to determine exactly what became of the missing receipts was due to inadequate accounting records maintained by the recycling center. The period reviewed by the Comptroller’s office was during the administration of former County Mayor Dale Perdue.

Specifically, the investigative report noted, the recylcing center used pre-numbered receipts but failed to account for all receipts. The original receipt was always given to the customer, the report concluded, while a carbon copy was placed in a lockbox with funds that were collected. Those collections and carbon copies were then remitted to the trustee’s office by the recycling center.

The report noted that recycling center management did not maintain sufficient records of the receipts and did not provide a complete list of receipts to the county finance department.

“As a result, investigators could not determine if recycling center employees appropriately remitted all receipts to the trustee’s office,” the report continued. “Additionally, recycling center management did not reconcile receipts with collections or reconcile collections with the funds remitted to the trustee’s office.”

The report noted that receipt numbers and dates indicated that receipts were often issued out of pre-numbered order, making it difficult to determine when or if a receipt was issued. Receipts that were being discarded were not properly voided, and for a period of several months in 2016, receipts were issued from two separate receipt books.

The report specifically cited two deficiencies at the recycling center: a lack of adequate oversight from the recycling center’s board and its then-director, Mary Ann Perdue, and a lack of minutes for board minutes that were held during the 2017 calendar year.

“We immediately made the recommended changes to gain control of the receipt situation,” said Tibbals, who took office in September 2018.

The Comptroller’s office said that copies of its investigative report were turned over to 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, the office of the state attorney general, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and state legislators who represent Scott County.