Scott High School Principal Melissa Rector on Monday used social media in an effort to clarify misinformation that was being spread in the aftermath of emergency policies that were passed last week by the Tennessee Board of Education.

Contrary to incorrect impressions, Rector said, home learning assignments do count towards students’ final grades, and the school year is not finished.

“Grades are still being taken for all assignments,” Rector said in a message to Scott High students and parents. “Grades from Home Learning are still being calculated into a student’s final grade. Any special considerations from the SBOE policy will only happen in the end, once all assignments have been completed and a final grade can be averaged … just like any other year.

“Please do not make the mistake of not turning in assignments,” Rector added. “You could be required to attend summer school, and no one wants to do that. Not you, not us. Use your time wisely now. Pass all of your classes. Do your best.”

Students or parents with questions can contact teachers at firstname.lastname@scottcounty.net, or call the school at 663-2801 between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. each weekday.

Scott County and Oneida schools will remain closed through at least the end of next week, at the request of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. The governor said Monday that he will issue updated guidance for schools on Wednesday as the state continues to address its coronavirus response.