It could have been worse.

At least 19 people were killed throughout the South on Easter night, the same night that high winds toppled trees throughout Scott County. Locally, there were no injuries reported, and no real threat of a tornado ever materialized. That wasn’t the case in the Chattanooga area, where tornadoes destroyed dozens of homes and left at least 21 hospitalized at Erlanger Hospital.

While a tornado threat never materalized along the northern Cumberland Plateau after a warm front that had been anticipated by forecasters stalled well south of the region during the day on Sunday, straight line winds were enough to create the most widespread storm damage that Scott County had seen in a number of years. Hundreds of trees were snapped off or were uprooted from the soggy soil after more than two inches of rainfall saturated the ground.

As a result, power outages were reported in every district in Scott County. Volunteer firefighters throughout the county responded to calls of trees and power lines down in road ways to help with traffic control.

As lunchtime neared on Monday, there were still 359 power outages throughout Scott County, according to Plateau Electric Cooperative spokesman Jacob Billingsley. PEC crews were first dispatched in response to outages at about 7 p.m. Sunday evening, Billingsley said, and worked throughout the night, dealing with “lots of damage,” including broken poles in several areas where trees had fallen on the lines.

Billingsley called the effort to replace damaged poles a “slow process,” and added that repairs were having to be made at several homes in some areas before power could be restored in the neighborhood.

Shortly after midnight Monday morning, PEC advised that crews were having to cut through downed trees to reach some areas where repairs were needed.

Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips said Monday morning that all roads were open. That wasn’t the case in the immediate aftermath of Sunday night’s wind storm, when numerous roads were closed.

Throughout Scott County, volunteers with chain saws worked to remove trees from roadways where it was safe to do so. On S.R. 297 west of Oneida, volunteers cut a large tree that was blocking the state highway, before Tennessee Department of Transportation crews arrived to remove several other fallen trees that were blocking the highway between Possum Rock and the Big South Fork.

At Station Camp, Dale Burke — a resident of the neighborhood — sat in his truck with his hazard lights blinking to warn motorists the road was impassible due to a large tree that had fallen on the lines and over the roadway. Beyond that point, power remained out at lunchtime Monday as PEC crews continued to work their way through the various outages, with crews from Scott County being assisted by crews from Morgan County.

Highland Telephone Cooperative reported late Monday morning that outages remained in Winfield, Oneida and Capitol Hill, with scattered smaller areas throughout the area, as well as outages in McCreary County. HTC was working in conjunction with Plateau Electric and South Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation to restore telecommunications outages as poles were repaired in some areas.

By late Monday afternoon, Billingsley said there were still some 300 Scott Countians without power, and that additional crews from Clinton and Harriman had joined the effort to restore service in all areas. Crews were working Monday afternoon in the Williams Creek area of West Oneida, in Winfield, in Litton Road just outside Oneida, and in the Smith Creek area of eastern Scott County.

Sunday night’s weather was not severe-warned, though the National Weather Service had issued a Wind Advisory earlier in the day and cautioned that severe weather was possible overnight. The straight-line winds that impacted the region were associated with the warm front to the south of the region. As moderate to heavy rainfall persisted throughout the area, there was little thunder and lightning, but the storms allowed strong winds to mix down to the surface, in some instances snapping weaker trees and in other instances uprooting trees due to the saturating rains that had fallen throughout the day.