The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation’s model that has helped guide the coronavirus response as the state and federal levels continues to struggle to catch up to reality in Tennessee, where the coronavirus outbreak hasn’t been as bad as once feared.

The latest update from the IHME model projects that a total of 612 people will die of coronavirus in Tennessee, with most of those deaths coming in early May. When the virus outbreak peaks in the state on April 20, there will be 23 deaths per day, the model predicted.

That’s down slightly from a week ago, when the model projected that there would be 25 deaths per day at the peak of the virus outbreak in Tennessee. But the model is still over-estimating the toll the outbreak is having in the Volunteer State.

The model’s latest update projected that 1,031 hospital beds would be needed in Tennessee by Sunday, including 183 ICU beds. It wasn’t clear how many patients were hospitalized in ICU at hospitals across the state on Sunday, but the total number of hospitalizations since the outbreak began has been only 567. On Sunday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported only 11 new hospitalizations between Saturday and Sunday.

The model also projected there would be 141 coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee by Sunday. In actuality, there were 101, according to the Department of Health.

As the Independent Herald reported last week, the model once projected that 135 Tennesseans would die per day of coronavirus at the peak of the outbreak.

It isn’t just in relation to the Volunteer State that the model’s credibility has taken a significant hit. It has also over-estimated the number of deaths and hospitalizations nationwide. When it first published, it projected the health care system to be overwhelmed in 41 states.

As the virus reaches its peak, however, the health care capacity has not been overwhelmed in any state, with New York being the closest thing to an outlier.

Nationwide, the IHME model now projects there will be just over 60,000 deaths by the time the outbreak has ended — a number that continues to be revised significantly lower.