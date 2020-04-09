HUNTSVILLE — For the first time, Scott County has multiple confirmed cases of coronavirus in a single day.

Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said Thursday afternoon that the Scott County Health Department informed his office earlier in the day that there were two additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county, bringing the total number to seven.

Multiple confirmed cases in a single day was not unexpected; community spread of Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus, is being reported in many Tennessee counties and is eventually expected to spread to most if not all counties. Additionally, there is an increased number of tests being completed with time.

Scott County has had four confirmed cases of coronavirus this week.

The Tennessee Department of Health’s daily coronavirus tally did not reflect the two additional cases in Scott County, still reporting five for the county as of Thursday afternoon.

However, the Department of Health’s tally did list four new cases in Campbell County, bringing the total number there to nine.

In all, the state reports that 86 people in Scott County have tested negative for coronavirus. Tibbals said earlier this week that there are more people being tested locally than the state numbers reflect, because the state is only including negative test results from one private lab — AEL — in addition to the state’s public lab. Some health care facilities in Scott County, including Mountain People’s Health Councils and Big South Fork Medical Center, use private labs other than AEL.

Statewide, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 272 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday. That was more than Wednesday’s 224 new cases, but still fewer than Tuesday’s 336. The state’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased 6.2 percent to 4,634.

The state also reported 15 new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 94.