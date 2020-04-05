Both President Donald Trump and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee have cited a model by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation as they’ve announced new policies intended to limit the spread of novel coronavirus. And that model, updated last week, paints a dire picture of what to expect in Tennessee as the virus nears its peak.

On April 19, Tennessee will need 15,618 hospital beds and 2,428 ICU beds, along with 1,943 ventilators, to appropriately care for COVID-19 patients, the model projects.

If that number seems high, it’s because it is. The state only has 7,812 beds available, including 629 ICU beds. According to the university’s model, the coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm the state’s health care capacity, as will also be the case in most other states in the country.

That’s a drastic change from when the much-discussed model was first published. It originally projected that Tennessee would be one of only nine states in the U.S. to not see its hospitals overrun.

The model has also drastically increased the number of people it projects will die of coronavirus in Tennessee. By May 1, more than 3,100 people are projected to have died of coronavirus in the Volunteer State, according to the model. That number will slowly top out at just over 3,400.

By April 13 — just over a week from now — more than 100 Tennesseans will be dying per day, the model projects. At the peak of the outbreak, as many as 165 patients will be dying per day. To put that in perspective, there have only been 44 Tennesseans die of coronavirus thus far.

It remains to be seen how accurate the model will prove to be. Several other models — including the Imperial College of London model that helped convince President Trump to take the virus seriously — have proven to have drastically overstated the impact of the virus.

However, Tennessee is still early in its outbreak. The virus has been detected in 88 of the state’s 95 counties. However, the primary outbreak is across the greater Nashville area, along with Memphis and, to a lesser extent, Knoxville and then Chattanooga. For the most part, rural Tennessee has not been severely impacted.

The number of new cases has been rising in Tennessee over the last several days. Sunday marked the fourth consecutive day with an increase in the number of new cases over a 24-hour period, with 312 new cases announced Sunday. But the state has also experienced single-digit-percentage growth for four consecutive days. On Sunday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Tennessee rose by 9.2%.

Health care officials and proponents of strict social distancing measures in the U.S. have long pointed to Italy as a worst-case scenario that could play out in America. In Italy, the coronavirus death rate has topped out at 12.3%. And Spain, where the death rate is still climbing, isn’t far behind, with 9.6% of confirmed cases of the virus ending in death.

In the U.S., the death rate is 2.9% and climbing.

There had been 9,619 Americans confirmed dead of coronavirus as of Sunday afternoon. In Italy, which has a population one-fifth the size of the U.S., nearly 16,000 have died. The nation, which has been under a strict lockdown for weeks, is preparing for “phase two” of its coronavirus fight as the outbreak appears to have peaked there and be set to decline.

Meanwhile, the U.S. remains about 10 days away from the projected peak of its lockdown. Most states now have stay-at-home orders in place, with varying levels of strictness. If social distancing measures are adhered to and maintained, the White House projects 100,000 to 240,000 Americans to die of coronavirus.

In Tennessee, which is testing more people per capita than any state in the Southeast, with the exception of Louisiana, there had been 3,633 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Sunday. At the same point a week ago, there had been 1,537 confirmed cases of the virus in the Volunteer State. In all, about 8% of tests are returning positive in Tennessee, and about 9% of patients are requiring hospitalization thus far. As of Sunday, a total of 328 people had been hospitalized in Tennessee due to coronavirus.