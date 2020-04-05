BANDY CREEK — The Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area will be closed until further notice, effective at 9 a.m. Monday morning, due to coronavirus concerns.

Park superintendent Niki S. Nicholas made the announcement publicly at 5 p.m. Sunday evening, after informing local officials of the decision earlier in the afternoon.

“The National Park Service listened to the concerns from our local partners and, based on current health guidance, temporarily closed the park,” Nicholas said. “We are committed to continued close coordination with our state and local partners as we progress through this closure period and are prepared when the timing is right to reopen as quickly and safely as possible.”

The BSF closure comes two days after the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation announced it was closing all state parks in support of Gov. Bill Lee’s stay-at-home order.

The Obed Wild & Scenic River, a sister park to the Big South Fork, is not closed and remains open.

Also still open are the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area and Daniel Boone National Forest in neighboring McCreary County.