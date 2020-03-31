On Monday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued a “safer-at-home” executive order that requests residents limit their movement outside their home. However, such orders — which have also been issued in neighboring states like Kentucky and in some Tennessee metropolitan areas — are not criminally enforceable and contain lots of exceptions.

Some critics have charged that the latest policy doesn’t go far enough. What do you think? Should Tennessee implement a “shelter-in-place” policy that would criminalize movement outside the home in most instances?

