NASHVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has issued a “safer at home” policy and ordered non-essential businesses to close for two weeks.

The mandate, which is similar to orders already issued in several of the state’s metropolitan areas, including Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis, takes effect at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday and continues through April 14.

Gov. Lee, who had been under tremendous pressure from doctors and mayors in Tennessee, had resisted calls for an order closing most businesses and ordering residents to shelter in place. However, he had also said that such a measure was not off the table.

In an address to the state Monday afternoon, Lee said his order was not “a mandated shelter-in-place” order,” but that it was “a strong urging” for Tennesseans to stay home as much as possible.

The governor’s order came on a day that saw the state’s Department of Health report that the number of deaths related to coronavirus had increased from seven on Sunday to 13 on Monday. Among the six new deaths, though the Department of Health does not release identifying information, was country music icon Joe Diffie.

As of Monday, the Department of Health was reporting a total of 1,834 cases of coronavirus in the Volunteer State.

Tennessee will join a growing number of states — more than 20 so far — to force non-essential businesses to close.

Lee called the order “a substantive change in our direction,” saying the closure of non-essential business will encourage people to stay home by not giving them a reason to travel outside their home.

What does safer at home mean?

Details of the governor’s orders are forthcoming. But, in general, “safer-at-home” policies do not require residents to show a letter or a pass to authorities — they aren’t even criminally enforceable in many cases. Rather, they simply request residents to stay at home as much as possible, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

However, there are numerous exceptions for residents to be outside their homes. Among them, they can still go to the grocery store or a convenience store for supplies, they can still go to work if they work at a business deemed essential, they can still go to the pharmacy or medical appointments, they can still go to a restaurant for takeout or drive-thru, they can still go to care for or support a family member or a friend in need, they can go outside to take a walk or a run, they can walk go out to walk their pets or take them to the veterinarian, and they can take their child where they need to go if directed by a custody-sharing agreement.

A safer-at-home policy will request Tennesseans to stop participating in some other activities, however, such as off-road riding. Hundreds of people flocked to Scott County to ride ATVs over the weekend, thanks to the dry and mild weather.

And while a safer-at-home policy will permit residents to leave their homes to walk, run or exercise outdoors, it was not immediately clear how that order would impact places like the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area. Over the weekend, hundreds of people drove into the national park to hike its trails. In Knox County, where a safer-at-home policy has been in place for almost a week, teens and young adults continued to crowd local parks, until Knox County on Monday acted to close those parks.

It was not immediately clear how the National Park Service will respond to Gov. Lee’s order. However, Kentucky issued a safer-at-home policy last week, and the Big South Fork did not limit visitation in the portion of the park falling inside the state of Kentucky. The park’s visitor centers are closed, and the NPS has also closed the Leatherwood Ford day use area. All ranger-led programs have been suspended indefinitely.

What businesses are non-essential?

Again, details of the governor’s orders will be forthcoming. In general, however, essential businesses include grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, home improvement and hardware stores, medical offices, restaurants (except for dine-in), banks and financial services institutions, pharmacies, pet stores, automotive parts stores and service centers, and car rental businesses.

Generally considered non-essential are furniture stores, electronics stores, beauty salons, clothing and shoe stores, jewelry stores, sporting goods stores, book stores, department stores, florists, office supplies stores, and used and discount stores.

Sometimes, certain factories and manufacturing facilities are deemed non-essential.