As the United States continues to hunker down amid the coronavirus outbreak that has sickened nearly 150,000 people thus far, federal officials are warning that the worst is yet to come as the virus’s spread continues to intensify.

President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that social distancing guidelines issued by the federal government would remain in place through the month of April. The president had previously said he would like to see America go back to normal by Easter, with church pews packed for Christianity’s most important holiday. But, as he spoke from the Rose Garden at the White House on Sunday, he acknowledged that goal had only been “aspirational.”

Meanwhile, Deborah Birx, who is coordinating the White House’s coronavirus response, invoked a model by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation that predicted the demand for hospital beds and critical supplies like ventilators will far exceed supply across much of the U.S. by April 14, two days after Easter.

According to the model, the virus will peak in the U.S. the week after Easter. By that time, the health care system will be overwhelmed in 41 states, researchers found, with a total of 33,440 ICU beds needed across the country — almost double the current availability.

To put it in perspective, COVID-19 — the illness caused by coronavirus — had killed 2,572 in the U.S. as of Monday. On April 15, the peak day for deaths, according to the model, nearly that many Americans in a single day: 2,271.

By summer, the virus may have killed as many as 82,000 Americans, the model suggested. That’s something of a best-case scenario, assuming strict adherence to social distancing guidelines that are currently in place. Sounding a much more somber tone than he had in recent days, President Trump on Sunday said that was a best-case scenario. The alternative, he said, was up to 2.2 million deaths in America if nothing had been done to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The number invoked by the president comes from an earlier simulation by Imperial College in London. On Sunday, Trump said the goal of his administration is to hold the number of deaths to 100,000 or less.

“It’s a horrible number,” Trump said of the 100,000. But, if it can be achieved, he added, “We all together have done a very good job.”

The news isn’t all bad, particularly for Tennessee. The Volunteer State has been one of the hardest-hit states for coronavirus spread thus far, but seems to be well-positioned to handle the building storm. While the University of Washington model projected health care capacity to be overwhelmed in 41 states, Tennessee was not among those states.

The model projected that Tennessee’s outbreak will peak on April 26. On that date, a total of 3,494 beds would be needed, including 525 ICU beds and 420 ventilators, the model estimated. Tennessee has 7,812 hospital beds available, including 629 ICU beds.

However, at the peak, 35 Tennesseans per day are expected to die from the virus, the model estimated. As of Monday morning, only eight Tennesseans had died. A total of just over 1,000 deaths are projected in Tennessee through the first of June, according to the model.

So, what can the average American do to make sure the best-case scenario is realized? The message from top government officials and health care experts has been unified: stay home.

Non-essential businesses have not been ordered to close in Tennessee, though some have voluntarily shut their doors. Schools are closed through April 24 — and likely will be closed longer than that, with some in the education field speculating that it’s unlikely students will return to class this school year. Restaurants and bars are closed except for delivery, takeout and drive-thru service. Gov. Bill Lee has ordered that there be no social gatherings of more than 10 people, which includes churches.

Beyond that, though, Tennesseans are free to move about as they please. There is no shelter-in-place policy in effect, no curfew, and no travel restrictions from county-to-county or in and out of the state.

However, many doctors are warning that residents must heed the advice that’s been given and stay at home as much as possible.

Dr. Dylan West, an Oneida High School graduate who is a physician at Louisiana’s Baton Rouge General Medical Center, said on Twitter Saturday that the virus is affecting the young as well as the old.

“This week I have intubated just as many young individuals as old. Please take this seriously. Please stay home. Nobody thinks this will happen to them until it’s too late,” West said. He later added, “For clarification, these are HEALTHY young patients with no serious comorbidities.”

Dr. Brett Bilbrey, also an Oneida native now in Knoxville, said that Knox County isn’t doing enough to curb the spread of the virus. He has emailed the county mayor, Glenn Jacobs, urging him to do more.

“When it comes to this crisis, there are no easy decisions,” Bilbrey said on Facebook. “Every decision seems to save lives as well as hurt other areas, or vice versa. All of us can agree that we wouldn’t trade places with these leaders right now. No matter what side of the aisle you are on, please join me in prayer for our local, state, and national leaders, governors, legislators, President, and everyone else in a position of authority.”