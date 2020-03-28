Principal Rick Harper announces Oneida Elementary School honor roll students for the third nine weeks.
1st: Shay Calkins, Carter Daugherty, Madison Foster, Connor Mays, Jocelyn Wright, Elisabeth Zachary, Presley Blevins, Addison Cross, Kendall Duncan, Hayden Dunlap, Mila Huff, Savannah Newport, Ethan Terry, Jordan King, Riley Shoemaker, Mia Weathers, Chloe Blevins, Jayden Harness, Jerah Kline, Madison Pike, Makenna Smith, Jolie Stephens, Noah Acres, Alex Jones, Kaiden Krahn, Gavin Jones, Raelynne Blevins, Mylee Dunlap, Miles Laxton, Ava Claire Byrd, Ashlynn Douglas and Elijah Strunk.
2nd: Brailey Grace England, Abigail Gibson, Tenley Hall, Kevin Harness, Dane Hatfield, Greta Honeycutt, Kyhra Hughett, Mylee Jones, Violet Jones, Amauren Kidd, Brogan Russ, Jayln Stanley, Keithan Upchurch, Bentley Allen, Josilynn Gray, Jesse Jeffers, Jasea Lyons, Jake Marcum, Paci Martin, Braylee Phillips, Katie Mae Sexton, Alie Slaven, Cora Alley, Kayleigh Byrd, Emily Hall, Gage Honeycutt, Cam Keeton, Zoey Kennedy, Draven Ndiaye, Kolton Pennington, Bristol Rose, Ava Barnes, Cheyenne Botts, Kowah Green, Joseph Smith, Noah Aliyah Bilbrey, Bailey Byrge, Mikhia Duncan, Rieley King, Aimee Lewallen, Aiden McGhee, Breanna Powell, Jacie Reed, Ryder Watson, Braxton Boshears, Colton Byrd, Makayla Frye, Shayleigh Gray, Tequila Harness, Savannah Johnson, Eli Sexton, Cordell Jones, Brayden Lewallen, Elijah Murphy, Waylan Hill, William Hill, Holston King, Zander Lowe, Cole Meredith, Avery Rector, Nevaeh Sharpe, Jaxson Sims, Bailey Terry, Monroe Thompson and Ruger West.