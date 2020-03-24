HUNTSVILLE — If Scott High’s season-opener proves to be the only game the Lady Highlanders get to play this season, they can say this much: their offensive explosion was one softball players dream of.

In an 18-11 win over Jellico on March 9, Scott High generated lots of offense — including three home runs.

Sophomore Savannah Russ had a spectacular game. She went 5 of 5 at the plate, and four of those were extra-bases hits. She hit for the cycle, with a single, two doubles, a triple, and a home run, finishing with four runs.

Russ wasn’t the only one with a big day. Freshman Kaitlyn Butts went 3 of 3, with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored.

And Makayla Higginbotham also had a home run, with two RBIs and two runs scored on a 2 of 4 batting effort.

Annalyne Woodward went 2 of 4 with an RBI and three runs. Kalee Day had an RBI. Maci Slaven had an RBI and a run, as did Mikah Lloyd. Matison Newport and Katelynn Henson each scored a run. And Samantha Tucker had two RBIs on a pair of sacrifices, while scoring two runs after twice taking base on balls.

Their game against Jellico was the only game the Lady Highlanders were able to play before the season was suspended a week later by coronavirus concerns.

As of Monday, schools were scheduled to resume on April 1, which would also allow the spring sports season to resume — though it would not be clear which games would actually be played due to some schools remaining closed.

But there was some skepticism as the week began that schools would be back in session at all next week, as administrators await word from the state on what the next step will be.