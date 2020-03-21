HUNTSVILLE — Grace Primary Care Clinic was the sight of Scott County’s first positive coronavirus test earlier this week, Dr. Tim Smith said in an open letter on Saturday. As a result, three of the employees’ clinics are isolating themselves at their home, and Smith said the clinic’s patients are at risk of exposure to the virus through that facility.

Meanwhile, there is a question as to whether Scott County has just the one case of COVID-19, or a second case that was reported by the Tennessee Department of Health on Saturday.

The county’s first positive coronavirus test was completed by Grace Primary Care providers earlier this week. The patient, a teenager who has reportedly suffered relatively mild symptoms, and their family “have been told to stay at home in quarantine,” Dr. Smith said in the letter published Saturday evening. Earlier in the day, Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said that the family has been in quarantine for the past four days.

“Out of extra precaution,” Dr. Smith said, “we have sent three employees home in isolation for the safety of our patients and community. Note that these employees are absolutely fine with no symptoms even after six days. We are following all of the guidelines provided by the CDC and our regional health department.”

Call ahead, patients are warned

The clinic’s revelation that three of its medical team are being isolated underscores a concern that officials have expressed both at the local and national levels. On Monday, Tibbals stressed that patients who believe they may be infected with COVID-19 phone ahead before visiting their doctor.

When you visit the doctor without allowing them to take precautions before you arrive, Tibbals said, “everyone in that doctor’s office, including the patients and employees, becomes a possible carrier of that virus. Don’t rush and expose yourself to the other medical personnel. The medical personnel are the Alamo. They’re out last stand to protect this community. The last thing we need is to make sure they’re not being exposed.”

Scott County EMS Director Jim Reed has also expressed concern about his ambulance crews being exposed to coronavirus, and has worked with E-911 dispatchers to implement CDC guidelines so that his paramedics and EMTs know when they’re entering a home where the virus might be present and can properly prepare.

The concern is that in the event of a large-scale local outbreak of the virus, medical professionals might be exposed and be forced to remove themselves from service to avoid making others sick, which could lead to a shortage of medical staff.

On Thursday, Grace Primary Care posted a message to patients, urging them to call ahead if they have a fever. The clinic’s operating procedure is to have patients with a fever wait in their vehicle until a treatment room becomes available, at which point a receptionist will phone them to enter the facility.

Fever is one of the primary symptoms caused by COVID-19, along with sore throat, coughing and shortness of breath — typical symptoms caused by the flu and other infections of the respiratory system.

Office is safe, doctor assures

Dr. Smith said that extra precautions are being continually taken to disinfect Grace Primary Care’s waiting rooms and patient treatment rooms.

“The building has been separated into sick and well sides,” he said. “We will continue to see patients as always, and we will have a nurse outside the building checking temperatures before admittance into the building. Our staff is wearing protective gear. We promise we are doing everything that we can to protect our staff and patients, and will continue to do so.”

Dr. Smith added that he and his medical team are in the process of moving to telemedicine services, which will allow patients to see a provider through their computer or smart phone, without actually visiting the clinic.

“If you have been seen in the office recently, there is no reason for concern,” Dr. Smith said. He requested that patients not call the clinic’s emergency number unless there is an emergency or the patient is experiencing all three of the following symptoms: a fever of 100.4 or greater, cough, and shortness of breath.

“Do not panic!” he added. “Common sense is our best defense against COVID-19. Please practice social distancing, stay at home, continue to wash your hands frequently and use hand sanitizer, stay informed through media networks, and pray for our country, our community, and our health care workers.”

In closing, Smith quoted 2 Timothy 1:7 — “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear, but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”

Just one confirmed case?

The Tennessee Department of Health on Saturday reported that two positive coronavirus tests have been completed in Scott County. It was the first time Scott County showed up on the state agency’s coronavirus tally map; Friday afternoon’s update did not include Scott County, although the local health department confirmed the county’s first positive case to Mayor Jeff Tibbals Friday morning.

However, there were some questions Saturday evening as to whether there has actually been a second confirmed case of coronavirus in Scott County.

Mayor Tibbals told the Independent Herald that he had multiple conversations with the local health department Saturday afternoon in an effort to learn more about the second positive case that was reported by the state, and there was no knowledge of it at the local level.

“They’ve contacted the data crew from Nashville, the state health department and the people responsible for keeping up the reporting website,” Tibbals said. “No one knows where it came from.”

It’s possible that a second patient was tested at another location. The Department of Health is classifying cases by the patient’s county of residence if they live in Tennessee, regardless of where the test was performed. For example, if a Scott County patient drove to a physician or hospital in Knoxville and tested positive for the virus, the Department of Health would report that case in Scott County rather than Knox County.

However, Tibbals said that the health department’s initial opinion was that the reporting of a second confirmed case in Scott County could’ve also been an error.

“The health department is still scrambling to find out if it’s simply a mistake,” he said.

Tests still in short supply

As skeptics have pointed out repeatedly, just because only one person has tested positive doesn’t necessarily mean additional cases aren’t present. Most coronavirus patients have only mild symptoms — in many cases no worse than the common cold. Federal health officials have recommended that people who believe they may have coronavirus but are experiencing only mild symptoms to treat themselves at home and not visit the doctor to be tested.

Additionally, strict guidelines are still being used to determine who receives a coronavirus test, although the CDC officially lifted its restrictions on testing two weeks ago. While an ever-greater number of tests are being made available to physicians — more than 103,000 Americans had been tested as of Saturday morning, a 400 percent increase over just 10 days ago — the tests are still in relatively short supply, with not enough to test everyone, not even everyone who is showing some symptoms similar to those caused by coronavirus.

For some who believe they may be infected by the virus, getting tested remains frustratingly difficult. One local family was surprised earlier this week when they found out that their son, who has been sick and was exposed to a patient who has COVID-19, could not be tested.

On Friday, the father of an Oneida teenager who was exposed to the first confirmed coronavirus patient in Scott County said that his son — who had been sick for nearly a week — was denied the test.

“I was blown away,” the father said. “I didn’t realize it was still so difficult to get tested.”

The father did not wish to be identified, for fear that it might reveal the identity of the patient who has a mild case of COVID-19. Additionally, the IH’s policy is not to provide details that could reveal identifying information about patients.

The father said that his son and a group of friends were hanging out together on March 13. One of his friends was not feeling well at that time. Several days later, the friend was confirmed to be Scott County’s first person with a laboratory-diagnosed case of COVID-19. While the patient and his family immediately self-quarantined, the father said that his son became ill the day after the get-together. The teen was tested for flu on March 18, and the test came back negative.

On Friday, after the coronavirus diagnosis was announced, the teen’s mother contacted their family physician, who in turn contacted the local health department. After obtaining information about the teen’s contact with his friend who had been diagnosed, the health department consulted with the CDC, which apparently advised that he need not be tested.

“They said it had only been one day after his exposure that he became sick, and it needs to be at least two days because that’s the minimum incubation period before symptoms appear,” the father said.

For the family of four, not knowing if they may have been exposed to coronavirus through their son — who has had symptoms of COVID-19 — has been frustrating. In addition to elderly family members who fall into the high-risk category for serious illness caused by coronavirus, they’re worried about the potential for exposing coworkers.

“The question I’m asking myself is, ‘Do I really need to be at work?'” the father said, adding that he was sharing the story because “people deserve to know how hard it still is to actually get tested.”

Most of the tests being conducted in Tennessee are through commercial and private providers. As of Saturday, only 52 of the 371 positive tests that were completed in the state were through the state’s public health lab. The remaining 319 were through private labs.

The state had completed 694 tests as of Saturday. Of those, the vast majority – 642 in all — were negative for coronavirus. The state is not making available the number of negative tests being completed by private providers.

The state has made a number of COVID-19 “assessment sites” available, which can assess whether patients need the test and perform it if they do. However, none of those are close to Scott County, for patients who do not have a family physician or whose family physician does not have testing supplies on hand.

The nearest provider is Summit Medical Group in Kingston, but the facility was only serving its current patients as of Saturday. Other relatively close assessment sites are Tazewell Drug & Express Care in Claiborne County, and Maynardville Express Care in Union County.

The overall picture

Overall, coronavirus cases in the United States remain overwhelmingly mild, despite an increasing death toll and the disease’s continued spread.

As of Friday, only two of the 110 coronavirus patients in Nashville — the state’s hardest-hit city — were hospitalized. One of those patients, a 73-year-old man with underlying health conditions, died later in the day and became the state’s first coronavirus-related death.

Almost all of the 371 coronavirus cases across the state have resulted in mild illness, perhaps not in the least because most of the infections have occurred in younger people thus far. As of Saturday afternoon, one in every three coronavirus infections in Tennessee were in people in their 20s. Another one in three were in people in their 30s and 40s. By contrast, just 15 percent of cases involved patients older than 60, and only about half of those patients were older than 70, the age group most likely to develop severe illness as a result of the virus.

As of Saturday, 24 cases — or about 6.4 of Tennessee’s total case count — involved children or teenagers.

Nationwide, the number of coronavirus infections surpassed 25,000 on Saturday. According to John Hopkins University, there had been 323 deaths related to the virus.