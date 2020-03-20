HUNTSVILLE — Scott County has its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

County Mayor Jeff Tibbals made the announcement Friday morning, saying that he was notified by the Scott County Health Department.

“From the conversations I’ve already had with the health department, the family with the confirmed case has been in self-quarantine all week,” Tibbals said. “Therefore, the number of people in contact should be minimal.”

Tibbals said the Scott County Courthouse is being closed until the investigation by the health department determines how many people have been in contact with the sick person.

The Independent Herald confirmed that the patient was not an employee of the courthouse but that a family member is an employee of the facility, which houses several county offices and the Scott County Historical Society.

The first case in Scott County did not come as a surprise; most health experts said it’s only a matter of time before the virus reaches all corners of the United States. There had earlier been a confirmed case in Campbell County, and there have also been confirmed cases in Knox County.

With the confirmed case, Scott County becomes the 18th of Tennessee’s 95 counties with positive cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. However, additional counties are expected to be added when the Tennessee Department of Health releases its daily update Friday afternoon.

Thus far, there have been 154 cases of coronavirus in Tennessee.

Locally, many restaurants have closed their dining rooms and at least two — Cato and the Capitol 3 Theatre — have closed temporarily. Several other businesses have cut back hours and are closing early. The lobbies of all utility companies in Scott County have closed as well. Schools will remain closed through at least March 31.

Health officials say symptoms of coronavirus include fever, sore throat, coughing and shortness of breath — all symptoms common with the flu, as well. In most patients, symptoms are mild. However, serious illness can sometimes develop. Those most at risk of becoming seriously ill are the elderly and people with underlying health conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease.

So far, about 9 percent of patients in Tennessee — 15 in total — have required hospitalization, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. There have been no fatalities in the Volunteer State.

Nationwide, there have been more than 14,000 cases of coronavirus confirmed, and 205 deaths. Most of the deaths are in Washington State, New York and California, accounting for 130 of the 205 fatalities thus far. There have been 10 deaths in California and two in Kentucky.

Patients who suspect they may have coronavirus are urged to call their doctor before visiting, so that patients and health care workers won’t be unnecessarily exposed without proper precautions being taken.