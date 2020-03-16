HUNTSVILLE — As of Monday evening, there had not been a confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus, in Scott County. But when the illness inevitably strikes, County Mayor Jeff Tibbals urges, don’t rush to the doctor without calling ahead first if you believe you make be infected.

“One of the things you don’t want to do is, if you think you have symptoms, go straight to the doctor’s office without a phone call,” Tibbals said. “When you do that, everyone in that doctor’s office, including the patients and employees, becomes a possible carrier of that virus.”

As the Independent Herald has previously reported, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention advise those who believe they may be infected by coronavirus to contact their health care provider before visiting. The provider can help answer questions about whether they should be tested for coronavirus, and make preparations before their visit to protect employees at the clinic, as well as other patients.

Coronavirus is a respiratory infection. Its symptoms are flu-like in nature: sore throat, fever, coughing and, sometimes, difficulty breathing.

“Don’t rush and expose yourself to the other medical personnel,” Tibbals said. “The medical personnel are our Alamo. They’re our last stand to protect this community. The last thing we need is for them to be exposed.”

Likewise Scott County EMS Director Jim Reed said he’s working with E-911 dispatchers to make sure his ambulance crews are aware they’re dealing with a possible COVID-19 patient before they rush into a home on a medical call.

“We’ve asked them to use CDC guidelines to advise uf,” Reed said. “If we’re going into a house and we have suspicion of the virus, we can be completely prepared for it. If they’re positive, we can have equipment on so we don’t have to leave work.

“If we go in not knowing, that’s where we get in trouble,” Reed added. “Taking 72 hours to find out about it, one person could contaminate our entire crew where they have to be off.”

That is one of the primary concerns for both first responders and clinic personnel: Anyone who is exposed to the coronavirus could potentially be removed from the line of defense. Especially with the ambulance service, where numbers are tight anyway, that could devastate their ability to serve the public.

In the meantime, Reed said, “I think we’re as prepared as we can be.”