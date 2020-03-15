Both Scott County School System and Oneida Special School District are closing due to concerns about coronavirus.

Both school systems will dismiss class at 12:30 p.m. Monday. Oneida schools will remain closed through Friday, March 27. Scott County schools will be closed through Friday, March 20, with the situation re-evaluated at that time.

The reason for students to report to class Monday morning is so their teachers can hand out packets of information that will enable students to work from home so that education does not stop for students.

The decision to close schools represents a quick about-face. Following a conference call with the Tennessee Department of Education on Friday, both school systems decided to remain open. Scott County Director of Schools Bill Hall told the Independent Herald at that time that there was no reason to close for the time being.

“As of right now, I don’t see a reason not to be in school, other than people panicking,” Hall said. “I would never put anyone in harm’s way or take a chance on making someone sick, but as of right now we’re still on.”

However, Hall also said that the decision to remain open would be re-evaluated if neighboring school systems decided to close. Campbell County Schools announced an intention to close on Saturday, while Anderson County Schools announced a school closure on Sunday. McCreary County Schools had previously announced a closure through early April.

Also, the Campbell County Health Department confirmed a case of coronavirus late Friday evening, marking the closest to Scott County that the virus has been confirmed.

There have been no confirmed coronavirus cases in Scott County. So far, there have been 32 cases of coronavirus in Tennessee, with no fatalities. That number is expected to go up on Monday.

Educators in the Scott County School System had been preparing packets for students that include review materials for next month’s state assessments in the event of a school closure.

“A lot of times in elementary grades you’re in review mode this time of year anyway,” Hall told the Scott County Board of Education Thursday evening. “This is not a lot of new material, but things that kids can review for the test.”

Oneida Special School District had previously announced that it would implement an Alternative Learning Program, with a list of resources that students can use online to continue their education in the core subject areas.