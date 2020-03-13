Schools in Scott County are still in session — with students expected to be in class on Friday and next week — but educators in both the county school system and Oneida schools are preparing for the possibility of a two-week closure of all schools.

That was among the items discussed by Scott County Director of Schools Bill Hall to the county’s board of education at its regular monthly meeting on Thursday.

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Scott County, but the nation’s response to the virus outbreak is fluid, with changes coming quickly.

“This is changing daily, and when I say daily, now it’s hourly, as far as cancelations across the nation,” Hall said.

Most of Tennessee’s colleges and universities have suspended in-person classes and are moving forward with online classes only for at least the rest of the month. But most public school systems are continuing with business as usual, though that could rapidly change.

“I’m staying in close contact with the health department. If there’s anything that goes on that they call me and tell me we have to shut it down, I’ll do it immediately and we’ll worry about a plan in place at that point in time,” Hall said.

Shelby County and Hamilton County have closed schools for the remainder of March as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Tennessee increased to 18 on Thursday. Knox County Schools announced late Thursday that it would close on Friday so that a deep-cleaning could be conducted. The county’s first coronavirus case was announced on Thursday.

“Right now I think we’re in a situation where we’re okay,” Hall said. “I’m not saying we’ve panicked, but we’re doing things we need to be doing.”

Hall said sanitizing is a big part of the school system’s routine. And, he added, “If you’re sick, stay home. Bottom line. Period.”

Hall said that his school system’s elementary principals are having their teachers develop packets of review materials for the upcoming achievement tests, presumably in the event that schools were to be closed for an extended period of time.

“A lot of times in elementary grades you’re in review mode this time of year anyway,” Hall said. “This is not a lot of new material, but things that kids can review for the test.”

In the middle grades and in high school, Hall said that the school system is exploring things that can be done online.

Beyond preparation, Hall said he’s received no word from the Tennessee Department of Education about what’s next.

“I don’t know what’s going to take place with the guys at the state,” he said. “I can’t answer that. I can speculate and start rumors as fast as anybody, but I’m not gonna do that.

“I do know that if the health department comes and tells me we’re shutting down, we’re shutting down. I can tell you that much,” he added. “I think if we do what we’re supposed to do and should do, we can minimize this thing. I don’t think it’s a matter of it it hits. I think it’s a matter of when.”

The school system is taking the step of canceling all overnight field trips that are planned for the remainder of the semester, Hall said.

“I do apologize, but we’re gonna cancel those trips until I hear some things differently,” he said.

As far as sports, the spring sports — baseball, softball, soccer and track and field — are in session, and games will continue to be played as scheduled until the Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association says differently, Hall said.

The bottom line, he said, is preparation.

“It’s just a precaution to start getting those things ready,” he said. “We have a great team of teachers that, when we’re in a crisis, can get those things done. A lot of people work better when their backs are against the wall. We may get to that point, where it’s in a rush and in a hurry to get things done, but we can do that. We’ve got great people.”

At the Oneida Special School District, Director of Schools Dr. Jeanny Phillips said she — like Hall — has been in daily and sometimes hourly communication with both the Tennessee Department of Education and the health department.

“We have not waited until this week to do this,” Phillips said of steps that are being taken within the school to minimize the risk of a coronavirus outbreak. “We were proactive and put these things into place a few weeks ago.”

Specifically within Oneida schools, Phillips highlighted five steps that have been taken:

» Staff members have been assigned to specifically clean door knobs, water fountains and other high-touch surfaces. “Locker door handles are sprayed constantly throughout the day, all day long,” Phillips said, adding that these staff members “are specifically assigned to this job and this job only for effectiveness.”

» Foggers and tablets were purchased to combat COVID-19 and other viruses, and are being used every day in the school buildings.

» Hand sanitizer was purchased for all buildings and is placed in high-traffic areas such as cafeterias.

» OSSD’s school nurse has implemented programs to teach students such things as how to effectively wash their hands, hygiene, technology to show the results on how well they are doing the things that have been implemented, and related subjects.

» And foggers have been placed in athletic facilities and extra-curricular areas.

Phillips said that she and her central office administrative staff have written a “very detailed” district-wide plan for several different scenarios.

“It is a very detailed plan and every supervisor and administrative staff member is aware of the plan we have in place,” Phillips said.

The OSSD released a parent letter on Thursday, in coordination with the Scott County School System. Within it, Phillips discussed the potential of a closure of schools, in the event that it is recommended by the state or federal government.

“As of today, we have no indication that this will occur, but we have plans in place if it is necessary to close our schools,” she said.

If schools close, the OSSD will implement what Phillips termed an Alternative Learning Program, with a list of resources students can use online to continue their education in core subject areas. Students who do not have access to the internet at home would have the option of picking up paper-based assignments.

During the closure, she said, parents and students would communicate with their teachers and administrators via email. The central office would remain open.

“I realize that this Alternative Learning Program does not provide the same rigor and quality as direct instruction in the classroom, but this program will at least help to continue the education of our students,” Philllips said. “We will need strong parent support to ensure that our students are completing their assignments at home. Our goal is to continue moving forward with your child’s education utilizing the resources we currently have available.”

As far as extra-curricular activities, such as sports and clubs, Phillips said determinations will be made on an individual basis, and will be based on the advise of the health department and other schools.