Both the Scott County School System and the Oneida Special School District will remain in session next week, even as a growing number of coronavirus cases are detected in Tennessee and several other school districts across the state choose to close.

Scott County Director of Schools Bill Hall told the Independent Herald Friday afternoon, following a conference call with the Tennessee Department of Education, that the county school system would remain open, saying the threat posed by COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus, to local students is currently low.

“As of right now, I don’t see a reason not to be in school, other than people panicking,” Hall said. “I would never put anyone in harm’s way or take a chance on making someone sick, but as of right now we’re still on.”

Hall said that the decision was made after talking to state education officials, adding that “they’ve kinda left the ball in our court and told us that it’s our decision.”

However, the decision to leave schools open was also based on the guidance provided by the Department of Education during Friday’s conference call. The state department later released that guidance publicly.

Among its guidance to schools regarding school closures, the Department of Education advises that school operations “should continue as normal” if there has not been a lab-confirmed case or a suspected case of COVID-19 in the school.

In fact, the Department of Education advises operating as normal even if there is a suspected case of COVID-19 that has not been lab-confirmed, though it adds that the person suspected of having the illness should be isolated at their home.

Further, the Department of Education that students or staff members who have had contact with a person who has been quarantined for COVID-19 don’t pose a threat to schools. “Districts are not advised to close schools unless a school has been notified of a lab-confirmed COVID-19 illness in a student or staff member who was in the building or attended a school-based event,” the department stated.

If a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 occurs within the school, the department advised, the school system should work with the local health department to make decisions regarding closings. As a general rule, the state said, schools would be required to close for two to five days while contacts are quarantined, investigated for symptoms and tested, but stressed that such a scenario would not constitute an emergency.

The presence of lab-confirmed COVID-19 illness in one school does not automatically trigger closure of schools within the district, the department said, adding that “social mixing may still occur outside of school with less ability to monitor and may potentially spread disease to elderly caregivers.” The department also said that school closures can impose a hardship on families with food insecurity and working parents.

Only if there are multiple cases of COVID-19 within a school should schools be closed as a necessary preventative measure, the department said.

In the event of such a closure, the department of education advises school systems to continue instruction through distance-learning measures if possible.

Several school systems in Tennessee have opted to close as a preventative measure. Kentucky school systems, including McCreary County Schools, have also closed.

Hall said he consulted with the Health Department in making the decision to continue classes. He stressed that the situation changes hourly and said he would remain in contact with the directors of neighboring school districts.

“If everyone else is closing, I’m not going to keep our schools open. I’m not going to be that guy,” Hall said. “But, as of right now, there’s no reason for us not to go to school.”

Teachers and administrators at both local school systems and throughout the state have been preparing for the possibility of a weeks-long closure of schools, in case it is needed as the coronavirus outbreak worsens. So far there have been 26 cases of coronavirus in Tennessee, a number that has increased from just nine in the last two days. But there have been no fatalities, and there is not a sustained community outbreak of coronavirus in the Volunteer State thus far.