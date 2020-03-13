HUNTSVILLE — Scott County’s physicians will have the ability to test patients for coronavirus beginning today, according to Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals.

A limited amount of tests are available in Scott County. Therefore, patients must meet certain criteria in order to be tested. The tests have a 24-hour response time.

That news comes as Scott County ramps up its preparedness amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak. Tibbals held a meeting on Thursday that included the Scott County Emergency Management Agency, the directors of both local school systems, the county health department and the sheriff to discuss the preparedness in Scott County as a whole.

“COVID-19 has been the topic of every meeting that I have attended in the last week or longer,” Tibbals said. “I have been participating in conference calls from Homeland Security and the White House.”

Tibbals said he included the health department in the meeting about Scott County’s preparedness because “every response I have received to my conference call questions directly puts the health department in the driver’s seat when it comes to the response plan.”

The mayor said the response plan is similar to the plan that is in place for other infectious disease outbreaks, such as tuberculosis.

In the meantime, Tibbals said, extra efforts are being made to clean and disinfect county facilities.

“All of the county buildings are constantly being cleaned, from door handles and bathrooms to vehicles and classrooms,” he said.

At the Scott County Justice Center, Sheriff Ronnie Phillips is going to start screening inmates by checking the temperature of every incoming inmate who is being booked into the jail.

“He is also going to have inmates and staff cleaning all surfaces where inmates and staff regularly come in contact,” Tibbals said.

The Scott County Ambulance Service is ready if an outbreak of coronavirus does occur in Scott County, Tibbals said. But, he added, Director Jim Reed is concerned about his paramedics and EMTs who might come into contact with a patient that is proven to be infected with the virus.

“The 24-hour turnaround time (for test results) makes it a difficult situation,” Tibbals said. “If we have to quarantine EMS staff, the situation becomes even more complicated.”

Tibbals is scheduled to meet with Big South Fork Medical Center CEO Hal Leftwich on Friday.

The mayor stressed that “we are doing everything we can to be prepared” in Scott County. “All plans are very dynamic as the direction from the state and federal government changes daily … almost hourly,” he added.

The bottom line, the mayor said, is to not over-react.

“The one thing we do not want to do is start a panic,” he said. “Even though the mortality rate for this virus is slightly higher than that of the flu, those most in danger are the elderly, especially those with chronic lung illnesses such as COPD.”

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Scott County or neighboring counties. The closest confirmed case is in Knoxville, where a single incidence of the virus was announced on Thursday involving a person who had been exposed while traveling abroad. The patients was placed in isolation upon returning home and is currently being treated without hospitalization.

There have been 18 cases of coronavirus confirmed across Tennessee, mostly in Williamson and Davidson counties, the greater Nashville area.