The Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association announcer Thursday evening that it is suspending the remainder of this week’s girls basketball tournament in Murfreesboro, as well as next week’s boys tournament

The announcement followed the conclusion of Thursday’s quarterfinal games in the girls bracket. Oneida’s Lady Indians lost to Loretto, 58-33, in Thursday’s game. Oneida’s boys, who advanced to the tournament for the first time since 1998, were scheduled to face East Robertson on March 19.

It is unclear whether the tournaments will eventually be played, though it seems unlikely.

Following is TSSAA’s statement:

”Following the conclusion of the girls’ state basketball tournament quarterfinal round today, we are suspending the remainder of the girls’ state tournament and next week’s boys’ state tournament. Whether we will be able to reschedule these events will depend on the length of the suspension and the availability of facilities.

“We intended to conduct the tournaments with restricted attendance as we announced earlier. However, today has seen the suspension or cancellation of championship events by the NCAA and multiple collegiate conferences including the SEC tournament that was being played nearby; the suspension of regular season play in the NBA and the NHL; the closure of university campuses and of several Tennessee public school systems; and the suspension or cancellation of high school championships in multiple other states.

“COVID-19 is a public health threat, a threat to our student-athletes and our school communities. With the actions being taken all around us, including the action of our host university MTSU in sending all students away from campus, we believe it would be irresponsible and contrary to the public interest for us to continue our tournaments at this time and risk contributing to the spread of the virus.

“We will provide further updates as this pandemic evolves, including updates on whether we will be able to reschedule these tournaments.“

The original story follows…

MURFREESBORO — Tennessee’s high school basketball tournaments will continue, but with limited fan attendance.

Beginning with Friday’s semifinal games in the girls tournament, only immediate family members of players will be allowed to attend games over Coronavirus concerns.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association said Wednesday that it was evaluating the tournaments, after the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. The move to continue the tournaments with limited fan attendance is in line with measures taken in some other states. The NCAA has also announced that this year’s college basketball tournament will be played without fan attendance.