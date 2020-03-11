COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus, has reached Tennessee. This is a running story about the impact the disease is having in the Volunteer State and efforts that are being made to contain it.

As concern over the disease ramps up, with the World Health Organization on Wednesday declaring that COVID-19 is officially a global pandemic, the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletics Association announced that it was evaluating its state basketball tournaments, which are underway in Murfreesboro. Oneida’s Lady Indians are scheduled to play Loretto at 5:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, and that game will be played. But after the quarterfinal round, the remainder of the girls tournament, as well as the boys tournament that is scheduled for next week, will be re-evaluated. TSSAA is reportedly weighing a number of options, including restricted fan access to the games and suspending the tournaments indefinitely.

As of Wednesday, March 11, there were eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, mostly in the Nashville area but also in Memphis and one case in the Tri-Cities area. So far, there have been no confirmed fatalities in Tennessee related to the coronavirus.

While the Tennessee Department of Health has declined to identify which counties confirmed patients are located in, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced Tuesday that a person in Sullivan County had tested positive for coronavirus. Less than a week ago, state officials announced the first case in Williamson County, a 44-year-old man who had traveled to Boston. Subsequent cases were reported in Nashville and Memphis, but state health authorities later stopped announcing the locations — citing privacy concerns for residents in rural areas who can be readily identified within their community.

Nationwide, the CDC reported 938 cases and 29 cases in 38 states and the District of Columbia as of Wednesday, March 11.

Universities cancel classes as coronavirus spreads

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 | 11:48 p.m.

KNOXVILLE — The University of Tennessee announced Wednesday afternoon that it is temporarily suspending in-person classes beginning March 23, at all of its campuses, as a preventative measure to stop the spread of novel coronavirus.

At UT-Knoxville, where dozens of Scott Countians attend school, classes are being suspended from March 23 through April 3.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our students,” said UT Interim President Randy Boyd. “We are taking this preventative measure with all of our campuses that provide face-to-face instruction out of an abundance of caution.”

As of Wednesday, no student at UT had tested positive for the virus.

Additionally, the SEC basketball tournament — where Tennessee is scheduled to face Alabama in Nashville at 1 p.m. on Thursday — will be played without fans, the conference announced Wednesday. And, separately, UT announced — in conjunction with the SEC and the rest of the conference’s member schools — that all other regular season sporting events will be closed to fan attendance for at least the rest of the month.

UT is hardly alone in its response to coronavirus. Middle Tennessee State University announced Wednesday that it will cancel in-person classes when students finish spring break on March 23. The cancelation will last until further notice. Vanderbilt University had already announced that it was moving to online learning for the rest of the semester, asking undergraduate residential students to move out by March 15. The move came after some students were exposed to the virus through a Vanderbilt student who was sickened after traveling.

East Tennessee State University has not yet canceled in-person classes but has instructed its faculty to prepare for online resources for conducting classes. Likewise, Tennessee Tech has not yet made a decision to suspend classes.