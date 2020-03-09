HUNTSVILLE — For the second time in less than a week, Scott High teachers and students had their day disrupted by a bomb threat on Monday.

Students were evacuated from the classroom areas to the school’s football stadium shortly after classes began Monday morning, with campus being locked down while bomb-sniffing dogs from outside the area were brought in to conduct a sweep of the buildings. Parents were notified of the situation by a SchoolReach Infoline call, and students remained at the football field until around lunch-time, when law enforcement teams had cleared the building. Classes resumed for the remainder of the day.

Monday’s threat came just five days after all Scott County schools were dismissed due to a bomb threat at the high school on Wednesday, March 4. Scott High principal Melissa Rector said Monday afternoon that the second threat was connected to last week’s threat, and that the Scott County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

“It wasn’t anything new,” Rector said of Monday’s incident. “It was kind of a continuation of the one from last week. We feel like law enforcement has some information they can go on at this point, which is a good thing. Our goal is just to get this stuff squashed.”

Rector said the bomb threat was non-specific, and students were never in harm’s way.

“At no point has there been anything that indicates any immediate danger,” Rector said. “We found nothing to indicate that. It’s just one of those things where, if you hear the magic word, you’re going to have one response until you’ve cleared everything. It really is just an abundance of caution.”

Rector said that the decision to cancel classes — which was made on Wednesday — verses remaining in school was all about timing and not about the threat level.

“Last week, it happened right at lunchtime,” she said. “We were right at 11:15 when the threat came in, and we started our procedures at that point.”

Shortly before 12 p.m., school administrators learned Wednesday that, due to another bomb threat at Horace Maynard Middle School in Union County, the bomb-sniffing dogs from Knoxville would not be available. The next closest K-9 team was from Maryville, with an ETA of 2 p.m.

Once those dogs arrived on scene at 1:45 p.m., it took them until 3:45 p.m. to clear the building.

“Once the dogs get on campus, the campus gets locked down and no-one is allowed in or out,” Rector said. “That’s law enforcement’s procedures. So, once the sweep happens, we had to ask ourselves how long it was going to take. Bomb dogs aren’t like drug dogs. They’re extremely thorough and it takes a long time for them to sweep the building. So, for us, the decision was do we release students then and there, or do we release them at 4 p.m.?”

Once the decision was made to release students at Scott High on Wednesday, Rector said, it became a matter of logistics, prompting the decision by Central Office to dismiss all county schools so that bus drivers could make their runs and deliver students safely home.

Rector explained that Monday’s situation was different. The incident occurred early in the day, the K-9 teams were on hand quickly, and the building was cleared in a timely manner so that students could return to classes.

Some parents were agitated that they were not permitted to pick up their children after receiving word of Monday’s bomb threat. Rector said that sentiment is understandable, but said locking down campus is standard protocol.

“It’s one of the procedures for really any kind of emergency or crisis,” she said. “One of the very first things we’re taught as educators, that law enforcement asks us to do, is shut down the campus. It’s really about having a controlled environment and knowing who’s there and where people are, and working the problem from that point. At Scott High, there are 900-plus people here every single day. That’s a lot of people, and the worst thing you can do in any kind of problematic situation is add more people.

“We’re not trying to keep anyone’s kids from them, and the intent isn’t to cause more panic,” she added. “It’s really about controlling the situation and making sure we’re getting things done so that if there’s a problem, we’re solving it as quickly as possible. Safety always comes first. That’s one of the reasons we will shut the campus down and that will continue.”

Students spent a couple of hours at the football field Monday morning. Temperatures were in the low 50s with a persistent breeze. Rector said that while the weather was mild and sunny, the wind made things chilly for students who didn’t have a jacket.

“It wasn’t intolerable and we weren’t putting anyone at risk by having them down there,” she said.

Scott County Ambulance Service responded with two ambulances, while Huntsville Fire & Rescue was also on scene. Students who needed to warm up were placed in the ambulances and fire trucks to do so.

“I had a couple of teachers with SUVs who were doing the same thing,” Rector said. “If a kid said, ‘I’m cold,’ they’d say just jump in here and warm up for a few minutes. The Scott County Rescue Squad also came in and was giving out blankets.”

After the school had cleared and students were returned to their classes, paramedic Rick Russ was looking for his jacket, Rector said, because he had loaned it to a student.

“Both my kids were sitting there in the bleachers with everybody else’s kids,” Rector said. “But, overall, it really is much calmer than people think it is.”

Rector said the bomb threats have come from outside the school. As much as she and other administrators would like to ignore the threats, she added, that isn’t possible.

“We take them seriously, regardless of how we may feel about it and what we may think,” she said. “At this point, the Sheriff’s Department has some information and stuff to go on. For us, we’re kinda at a place where we can’t just ignore it. Unfortunately, that’s the world we live in today. I know that panics people sometimes, and it doesn’t matter how we do it, it’s not going to make everybody happy. But, as much as it frustrates me, I would rather do it 100 times as to not do it once and that be the one time that it’s something serious. You just can’t downplay a threat like this.”

Rector warned those responsible for the threats that both the school and law enforcement are taking them seriously, and that there will be consequences for whomever is responsible.

“When we find out who this is, there will be criminal charges pressed,” she said. “There could be felony charges. Even as a juvenile, felony charges can remain on your record. It’s something people need to think about.”

She also urged anyone who had evidence pertaining to the bomb threat to contact the Sheriff’s Department or the school.

“As far as school discipline, that will be secondary to law enforcement,” she said. “It’s something that will be punished by law enforcement and it will be pretty serious, harsh punishment. We live in a world today where this is not something you can just joke about.”