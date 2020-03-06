In a rarity, both Oneida’s boys and girls basketball teams will host substate games in the next few days.

Under Tennessee’s high school basketball system, the winners of the region tournaments host sectional games to determine which teams will advance to the eight-team state tournament. The losers of region championship games travel for the sectional games. The only other school in Class A basketball that will host substate games in both boys and girls is Loretto. The Lady Mustangs, Oneida’s opponent in last year’s state quarterfinals, won the Region 6-A championship with a 60-44 victory over Huntingdon. The next night, Loretto’s boys team won the region championship, 62-47 over West Carroll.

Oneida’s girls won the Region 2-A championship on Wednesday with a 52-33 victory over Wartburg. The next night, the Indians won the region championship with a 54-52 win over Harriman.

The last time both Oneida teams won the region championship and hosted substate games was in 2002. The Lady Indians also hosted a substate game in 2017, falling by one point to Hampton. The Indians hosted a substate game last year, losing by give to Cosby.

This year’s substate games will find the Lady Indians hosting Cloudland at 7 p.m. on Saturday, and the Indians hosting University High at 7 p.m. on Monday. Admission to either game is $7.

Girls substate game

Oneida enters Saturday’s game with a record of 28-6. The Lady Indians won both the District 3-A championship and the Region 2-A championship, each time defeating Wartburg. They have won 10 straight games since a 55-53 loss at Wartburg on January 31, and have won 16 of their last 17 overall.

Cloudland enters Saturday’s sectional game with a record of 25-6. The Lady Highlanders finished as the runner-up in District 1-A and Region 1-A, each time losing to North Greene (the Lady Huskies will host Wartburg in the sectional). Both games were close; Cloudland fell by a 45-41 score in the region championship game. Before that, the district title game was decided by a score of 45-42.

Since the Sgt. York’s Southeastern Christmas Invitational in Jamestown, Cloudland has lost to only one team not named North Greene. The Lady Highlanders fell to Johnson County, 50-48, on February 11. Johnson County was 23-12 as a Class AA team this season. During that span, Cloudland is 9-4, with three losses to North Greene. One of the games was a forfeit.

Cloudland is known for its exceptional defense. The Lady Highlanders give up just 33 points per game. They have given up 50 or more points just five times this season, and 60 or more points just once. By contrast, they have held their opponents in the teens on six different occasions, and have given up more than 30 points in a game just 12 times in 30 games this season.

The Lady Highlanders don’t score a lot. They average 50 points per game, but have scored 60 or more points just three times. By contrast, they’ve scored fewer than 50 points 13 times in 30 games.

On the flip side, Oneida averages 60 points per game, and has scored fewer than 50 points just six times while scoring 60 or more 18 times in 34 games, and 80 or more three times. The Lady Indians give up 41 points per game. They’ve given up 50 or more points just eight times in 34 games.

The only common opponent for Oneida and Cloudland is York Institute. The Lady Highlanders lost to the Dragons 45-32 on January 4. The Lady Indians lost to the Dragons 69-34 on January 9, but defeated York 53-49 on January 25.

Cloudland’s district opponents have a combined record of 59-96 this season. Oneida’s opponents have a combined record of 106-123.

Boys substate game

Oneida enters Monday’s substate game with a record of 27-7. The Indians won both the District 3-A and Region 2-A championships, each time defeating Harriman. They have won 14 straight games since a 58-52 loss to Sunbright on January 17. When they are full strength, the Indians have lost just four games all season.

University High enters with a record of 21-13. The Buccaneers won the District 1-A championship, defeating Hampton, 62-60. However, the Bulldogs returned the favor in the Region 1-A championship, with a 60-51 win. Prior to that loss to Hampton in the region championship game, University High had won 10 straight, dating back to a 52-50 loss to Hampton on January 31. That game was part of a four-game losing skid that saw the Buccaneers lose to Unaka, Bluefield (W.V.) and Oak Hill Academy (Va.).

It’s been an interesting season for University High, which finished third in District 1-A in the regular season standings before catching fire in the postseason. That loss to Unaka was probably the low point of the season for the Buccaneers. That was the Rangers’ only district win all season, and University High was 11-11 after falling to Hampton three nights later.

But the Buccaneers know what it takes to get to the state tournament. They defeated Harriman in last year’s substate round, getting to the state tournament before suffering a season-ending loss to McKenzie in the quarterfinals.

Oneida and University High do not have a common opponent this season. The closest thing to a common opponent is North Greene, which played in Oneida’s Christmas tournament in December. University High defeated North Greene two out of three times this season, by three points in the regular season and by eight points in the district tournament. The Buccaneers also lost to North Greene by two in the regular season.

North Greene went 1-2 at the Oneida Christmas tournament, losing to Scott High by 36 and to First Baptist Academy by three before defeating Coalfield by 29.

University High’s district opponents have a combined record of 85-73. Oneida’s district opponents have a combined record of 86-137.