As a decorated sailor during World War II, George Roark didn’t intend to come back to Oneida after the war ended.

But he did, and he became one of the community’s best-known and most-loved figures.

Funeral services were being planned Sunday for the Oneida businessman, who died at Oneida Nursing & Rehab earlier in the day. He was 96.

“I came back to Oneida, and to tell you the truth, I don’t know why. But, I’m glad I did,” Roark told the Independent Herald in 2015 as he chronicled his life and career as a service station owner. “I had no plans on going back to Oneida, but I guess people change.”

Born February 22, 1924, Roark spent most of his life in Oneida. He was raised near the Socktown community on the south side of the Southern Railroad depot. After his family moved to Anville, Ky. later in his childhood, his first job was pumping gas in the small Kentucky town as a 13-year-old — earning 25 cents a day.

As a sailor, Roark was aboard the first ship that sailed into Russia during World War II, and was later awarded by Russian president Boris Yeltsin to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the war’s start. He was also present at the first invasion of Italy, and suffered an injury during an explosion on his last voyage home.

Later, when he returned to Oneida, Roark again went to work pumping gas, before opening his own service station at Oak Grove in 1955.

For the next 64 years, Roark’s Service Station has been a mainstay in Oneida, an ageless relic and a throwback to a different era. Even as corporate-owned, self-service gas stations replaced the full-service stations of a bygone era, George Roark continued to open his shop at 6 a.m. every morning. He would stay at work until 10 p.m. each night. Eventually, his age caught up with him and he turned over the gas-pumping duties to his grandson, Mark Roark, one of his five grandchildren. But he continued to operate the business side of the station until his declining health kept him away only recently.

“As long as I’m still percolating, like a coffee pot, I’ll still be up here running my station,” he joked in the 2015 interview with the IH. “As long as I’m still bubbling, I will still be working, doing what I can.”

For more than six decades, Roark watched Oneida grow up around him. When he first opened his station in 1955, U.S. Hwy. 27 through the center of town was still paved with bricks that were manufactured in Robbins during the early 20th century. It wasn’t until his service station moved to its present location in 1965 that the highway was being paved with asphalt.

In latter years, Roark worked side-by-side in a sense with his only son, Terry Roark (he also had three daughters, Lisa, Susan and Beverly). Roark’s Pharmacy — consisting of the husband and wife team of Terry and Mary Ann Roark — opened next-door to Roark’s Service Station in 1989.

If the service station remained a throwback to simpler times, it’s because George Roark never ceased doing things his way — a way he learned dating back to his days as a teenager pumping gas in a small Kentucky town.

For one thing, he resisted the trend of selling gasoline containing ethanol. “Now, I am not one to put down others or brag, but I just prefer selling the 100 percent, good, old-fashioned gasoline,” he told the IH in 2015.

For another, he continued to maintain a ledger of his customers up until the end, jotting down names in a thread-bare book he kept in his desk at the station.

Along the way, Roark employed dozens of teenagers who — like himself, once upon a time — were working their first job.

Gerry Garrett, a former Oneida police officer who is now a detective in suburban Orlando, remembered working at Roark’s Service Station as a teen — just like his father before him.

“It wasn’t just an honor to know George Roark…it was also an honor to have worked for him,” Garrett said Sunday. “Not only did my dad work for him at the gas station growing up in high school, but so did I.”

Exactly how many of those high school kids like Garrett and their father got their start at Roark’s is anyone’s guess, though George Roark kept a list of his former employees in his thread-bare and time-honored ledger alongside his old customers. But he never regretted returning to Oneida and opening a service station — even if that was perhaps not his original plan.

“This job has given me something to do,” he said in 2015. “It has kept me happy and kept me meeting new people all the time. That has made it all worth my while, even if I never got rich and famous. That is something that has never changed: the people. They are still the good people of Scott County these many years later.”