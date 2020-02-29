On a night when District 3-A teams were struggling in the regional quarterfinals, Oneida didn’t get the memo.

Kolby Morgan certainly didn’t get the memo, scoring 31 points to lead the Indians to an 83-41 win over Tellico Plains in a game that featured a larger margin of victory than the other three Region 2-A quarterfinal games combined.

It’s cliche in sports to say that someone is en fuego. But in the third quarter of Oneida’s win over Tellico Plains, Morgan was en fuego.

The junior knocked down six third quarter 3-point shots, and had 20 points in the quarter as a whole, to help Oneida put the game away.

In fairness, the game was already out of hand when the third quarter began. Oneida jumped to a 17-4 lead in the first quarter, then went on a 22-9 run in the second quarter to take a 39-13 lead to the locker room.

But just in case there was any doubt remaining as the third quarter began, Morgan quickly erased it. The junior went 6 of 6 from long range in the third quarter, then rested the fourth quarter — along with his fellow starters — after knocking down eight 3-pointers and scoring 31 points on the night.

Fellow junior Nathan Bowling wasn’t too shabby himself. He hit a pair of third quarter 3-pointers, and left the game with 17 points.

The barrage of 3-pointers helped Oneida go on a 33-14 run in the third quarter to completely blow the game open.

Oneida started the game hot, hitting its first three shots, all of them 3-pointers. Bowling, Morgan and Dalton Yancey all got in on the 3-point shooting to start the game, as the Indians opened a 9-2 lead.

For the game, Oneida hit 14 3-point shots as a team.

The Indians held Tellico Plains star Evan Harris without a point until the second half. He finished with eight points. Jace Lynn scored 10 to lead the Bears.

The win advanced Oneida to the semifinals of the Region 2-A tournament. The Indians were to have faced CSAS on its home court in downtown Chattanooga on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Region 2-A, Harriman was the only team from District 3-A to win and advance, but it wasn’t easy. The Blue Devils slugged it out with Sale Creek before emerging with a 47-37 victory. Sunbright fell to CSAS, 58-53, while Wartburg fell to District 4-A champion Lookout Valley, 59-49.

ONEIDA (83): Morgan 31, Bowling 17, Yancey 9, Perry 9, Chamberlain 3, Buttram 3, Brabson 2, Huling 2, Spradlin 2, Marcum 1.

TELLICO PLAINS (41): Lynn 10, Harris 8, Rinehart 7, Carter 5, Walker 4, Holley 3, Dukes 2, Bivens 2.