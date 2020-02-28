Oneida’s Lady Indians are a win away from a return trip to the Class A substate, after an 84-37 win over the Chattanooga School of Arts & Sciences in the Region 2-A quarterfinals at OHS Gymnasium on Friday evening.

The Patriots were not deterred by their size (they dressed only nine players), their youth (they had only two players who weren’t freshmen or sophomores) or the drive (it is 2 hours and 45 minutes from downtown Chattanooga to Oneida), and hung around for most of three quarters against the District 3-A champion.

The game was never in doubt; Oneida was up 9-1 before CSAS hit its first field goal, led 21-10 after the first quarter, and was up 36-18 at halftime.

Still, the Patriots managed to keep the game closer than many expected before the Lady Indians’ depth and strength simply took over in the second half.

Oneida scored 48 points in the second half. After it was a 13-point game in the latter stages of the third quarter, the Lady Indians closed the period on a 12-2 run to go ahead 60-31 as the fourth quarter began. They kept it going in the final period, closing out the game on a 24-6 run.

It was 48-29 late in the third quarter, before Oneida ended the game by out-scoring CSAS 36-8.

Jayden Thomas had 18 points to lead Oneida. Chelsea Newport added 12.

Niyia Houston had 15 for CSAS, while Deyonna Lansden added 14.

Chloe Terry, who had a big night against Wartburg in the District 3-A championship game and had 3-point shots to bookend a 24-7 run by the Lady Indians in the third quarter, again had timely 3-pointers in the third quarter of Friday’s game. She hit back-to-back long-range shots to help the Lady Indians finally break the spirit of the Patriots.

As a team, Oneida hit 10 shots from 3-point range and shot 53 percent from there. Overall, the Lady Indians shot 51 percent from the field and was 5 of 8 from the free throw line.

CSAS shot just 35 percent and did not hit a 3-pointer. The Patriots were 8 of 16 from the free throw line.

Oneida’s defense continued to play strong, forcing CSAS into 32 turnovers, with 18 of them coming in the first half.

In all, 12 different Lady Indians hit 3-point shots.

With the win, Oneida advances to the regional semifinals, and will face Midway in Chattanooga on Monday. Ironically, that game will be played at CSAS. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

ONEIDA (84): Thomas 18, Newport 12, Terry 8, West 8, Martin 8, Stiltner 8, Pike 8, Boyatt 4, Manis 3, Keeton 3, Wisner 2, Cross 2.

CSAS (37): Huston 15, Lansden 14, Mayes 2, Benn 2, Stinson 2, Thompson 1.