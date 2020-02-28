SEVIERVILLE — Northview Academy had only lost three games all season, and swept District 4-AA champion Alcoa.

On Friday, the Cougars showed why many feel they’re headed to the Class AA state tournament — after coming up just eight points shy of that goal last season — with a 70-26 win over Scott High in the Region 2-AA quarterfinals.

Northview jumped to a 24-3 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, expanding the lead to 27 points by halftime and building a 38-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

Lexi Bates had 11 of her game-high 19 points in the opening period, and Northview held Scott High to just one field goal in the game’s first eight minutes to build the commanding early lead.

Campbell Penland, who had six first quarter points and finished with 14, added a pair of 3-pointers and a total of eight points in the second quarter. Skylar Jenkins also knocked down two 3-pointers in the second period.

But Scott High had its best offensive output in that second quarter. Julia Butts had a 3-pointer and hit two free throws, while Kenzie Smith — who had eight points to lead the Lady Highlanders — scored four points.

As a team, the Lady Highlanders were 5 of 6 from the free throw line in the first half, and 7 of 9 for the game.

The third quarter saw Sierra Bates score eight of her 10 points to key a 19-8 run by Northview Academy.

The Lady Highlanders played the game without one of their starters, senior Tara Sellers. Scott was down to just nine varsity players who dressed for Friday’s game. Sophomores Alaina Duncan and Julie Lewallen are injured.

The game was the final one of the season for the Lady Highlanders, who end the 2019-2020 season with a record of 12-19. The season saw Scott High advance to the regionals for the fifth time in six years.

The game was also the final game for four Scott High seniors: Sellers, Lyndsey Summers, Tessa Newport and Chelsie West.

SCOTT (26): Smith 8, Summers 6, Butts 6, Carson 2, Woodward 2, E. West 2.

NORTVHIEW ACADEMY (70): Bates 19, Penland 14, Jenkins 13, Bates 10, Miracle 10, Torres 2, Stalcup 2.