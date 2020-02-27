A Pioneer sex offender is in custody, charged with several counts of violating the sex offender registration requirements, and an Oneida woman is also facing charges after allegedly advising young girls in her custody not to tell what happened.

Ryan Keith Lowe, 41, of a Ditney Trail residence in Pioneer, was arrested by Oneida Police Department on Saturday, charged with eight counts of violation of the sex offender registration law and two counts of indecent exposure.

According to warrants filed by Oneida Police Department Investigator Andy Davis, Lowe spent multiple nights at a Holly Hill Drive home where multiple juveniles were staying earlier this month.

Lowe is classified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as a violent sex offender against children. He was convicted in 2009 of sexual battery. The victim was a young child.

As a registered sex offender, Lowe is barred from overnight visits to a residence where a minor resides or is present. Additionally, he is barred from being alone with a minor.

According to Davis’s warrants, the investigation began when officers were summoned to the home to conduct a welfare check on an elderly woman with a mental handicap, as well as three juvenile girls.

At the home, one of the children told police that they were from Campbell County, and that they had been staying at the home of Adrienne Berry, 34, for several days. The children allegedly told investigators that they had attempted to make contact with their mother, but she would not come and get them from the home.

On the day of the officers’ visit to the home, February 13, the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services was summoned to take custody of the children, “due to concerns of (their) well being,” according to the warrant.

In later forensic interviews, two of the children — ages 11 and 14 — allegedly told investigators that Lowe went to Berry’s house to stay while they were there, that they were aware that he was a registered sex offender, and that they had been told he would not be there while they were there.

During his stay at the home, the girls told police, Lowe entered the living room wearing only pajama bottoms, and placed his hands down his pants while partially exposing himself.

The girls allegedly told police that when Berry was out of the room, “he would stare at them until he knew they had seen him, and then place his hands in his pants. The girls stated it’s like he wanted to know they were watching them, as it made them both very uncomfortable,” the warrants stated.

Berry eventually kicked Lowe out of the house following a dispute. At that point, the girls told Berry what had happened, the warrants stated. Berry was angered upon finding out what Lowe had done, and allegedly confronted him via telephone.

However, police said, Berry also allegedly told the girls not to tell what had happened, for fear that she would not get her kids back if authorities learned that Lowe had been in her home with minors present. For that reason, she was also arrested and charged with two counts each of coercion of a witness and child abuse and neglect.

When confronted with the allegations, Berry allegedly admitted that they were true. She also allegedly turned over to police evidence of Lowe using her cellular phone to search for pornography. Allegedly, Lowe told Berry after she confronted him about the accusations that he “is not worried because he never gets in trouble for it.”