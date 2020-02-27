Thirteen players from Scott County — 10 from Oneida, and three from Scott High — were named to the District 3-A and District 4-AA all-tournament teams this week. Here is a look at the performances that led to their individual honors. (With the exception of the photo of Callie Carson, all photos were taken by Sarah Dunlap.)

Nathan Bowling, a junior at Oneida, was named the most valuable player of the District 3-A boys tournament after Oneida’s 59-57 win over Harriman in the championship game on Tuesday. Bowling had 18 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in the championship game, and was 6 of 6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter while scoring the last six points of the game for the Indians after they were locked in a 53-53 tie with the Blue Devils. Earlier in the tournament, Bowling scored 20 points in an 87-83 win over Wartburg in the tournament semifinals, and had 19 points in a 78-34 win over Coalfield in the quarterfinals.

Katelyn Stiltner, a junior at Oneida, was named the most valuable player of the District 3-A girls tournament after the Lady Indians’ 62-44 win over Wartburg in the championship game on Monday. Stiltner had 21 points and 9 rebounds in the championship game, including 11 in the third quarter as Oneida went on a 24-7 run to seize control. Earlier in the tournament, Stiltner had 8 points and 7 rebounds in a 47-31 win over Sunbright in the semifinals, and scored 4 points and 6 rebounds in a 60-29 win over Oakdale in the quarterfinals.

Trey Morrow, a sophomore at Scott High, was named to the District 4-AA all-tournament game following the Highlanders’ third place finish on Monday. Morrow had 24 points and 12 rebounds in the Highlanders’ 70-59 win over Kingston in the tournament’s consolation game on Monday, shooting 11 of 16 (69 percent) from the field. Earlier in the tournament, he had 26 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in a 73-63 loss to Fulton in the semifinals.

Logan Goodman, a senior at Scott High, was named to the District 4-AA all-tournament team following the Highlanders’ third place finish. Goodman had 22 points in the Highlanders’ 70-59 win over Kingston in the district tournament consolation game on Monday, shooting 8 of 10 (80%) from the field and hitting two 3-point shots. Earlier in the tournament, he had 12 points in a 73-63 loss to Fulton in the semifinals.

Callie Carson, a junior at Scott High, was named to the District 4-AA all-tournament team following Scott High’s fourth place finish. Carson had 11 points in the Lady Highlanders’ 66-46 loss to Kingston in the district consolation game on Monday, going 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Prior to that, she had 13 points in a 65-41 loss to Alcoa in the semifinals, going 7 of 11 from the free throw line. In a first round elimination game, Carson had 14 points and 6 rebounds in a 53-39 win over Austin-East, including 10 of 12 at the free throw line.

Elijah West, a senior at Oneida, was named to the District 3-A all-tournament team following the Indians’ 59-57 win over Harriman in the championship game on Tuesday. West had 2 points in the championship game, but played a key role defensively for Oneida, which limited a fast-paced Harriman team to 57 points and forced 16 turnovers. Earlier in the tournament, West had 8 points in an 87-83 win over Wartburg in the semifinals, and had 12 points in a 78-34 win over Coalfield in the quarterfinals.

Kolby Morgan, a junior at Oneida, was named to the District 3-A all-tournament team following the Indians’ 59-57 win over Harriman in the championship game on Tuesday. Morgan had 17 points and 5 rebounds in the championship game, hitting 4 straight free throws after Harriman took a 50-49 lead late in the game. Earlier in the tournament, Morgan had 21 points in an 87-83 win over Wartburg in the semifinals. And he had 12 points and 8 rebounds in a 78-34 win over Coalfield in the quarterfinals.

Dalton Yancey, a senior at Oneida, was named to the District 3-A all-tournament team following the Indians’ 59-57 win over Harriman in the championship game on Tuesday. Yancey had 11 points and 7 rebounds in the championship game, including two key 3-point shots. Earlier in the tournament, he had 8 points in an 87-83 win over Wartburg in the semifinals, and had 4 points and 8 rebounds in a 78-34 win over Coalfield in the quarterfinals.

Jeric Huling, a freshman at Oneida, was named to the District 3-A all-tournament team after the Indians’ 59-57 win over Harriman in the championship game on Tuesday. Huling had 8 points and 5 assists in the championship game, but no play was bigger than his diving steal and timeout with just under a minute to play after Oneida had taken a 55-53 lead. Earlier in the tournament, Huling had 18 points in Oneida’s 87-83 win over Wartburg in the semifinals, and he had 6 points in a 78-34 win over Coalfield in the quarterfinals.

Chloe Terry, a senior at Oneida, was named to the District 3-A all-tournament team following the Lady Indians’ 62-44 win over Wartburg in the championship game on Monday. As the Lady Indians’ point guard, Terry often plays an under-appreciated role. But she came up big in the third quarter of Oneida’s championship win, hitting two big 3-pointers to bookend a 24-7 run that saw the Lady Indians seize control of the game from the Lady Bulldogs. Earlier in the tournament, Terry had 3 points in a 47-31 win over Sunbright in the semifinals, and had 2 points and 5 assists in a 60-29 win over Oakdale in the quarterfinals.

Kendyl West, a senior at Oneida, was named to the District 3-A all-tournament team after the Lady Indians’ 62-44 win over Wartburg in the championship game. West, who was the regular season player of the year in District 3-A, had a double-double in the championship game, with 10 points and 11 rebounds, along with 5 assists. Earlier in the tournament, she had 5 points in a 47-31 win over Sunbright in the semifinals, and 7 points in a 60-29 win over Oakdale in the quarterfinals.

Chelsea Newport, a senior at Oneida, was named to the District 3-A all-tournament team following the Lady Indians’ 62-44 win over Wartburg in the championship game on Monday. Newport was Oneida’s leading scorer through much of the tournament. She had 15 points in a 47-31 win over Sunbright in the semifinals, after also scoring 15 points in a 60-29 win over Oakdale in the quarterfinals.

Harley Boyatt, a senior at Oneida, was named to the District 3-A all-tournament team following the Lady Indians’ 62-44 win over Wartburg in the championship game on Monday. Boyatt elevated her game just in time for the postseason, and played a leading role both offensively and defensively leading up to Monday’s championship game. She had 8 points in a 47-31 win over Sunbright in the semifinals, and also had 8 points in a 60-29 win over Oakdale in the quarterfinals. She had several blocked shots when playing low on defense, and also effected a number of Oakdale turnovers when moving to the point in a 1-3-1 defense in that game.