Both the Oneida Special School District and the Scott County School System have delayed the start of Friday classes by two hours, in anticipation of light snowfall that is expected to begin around daybreak.

The National Weather Service in Morristown has not issued a winter weather advisory for Scott County, nor has the NWS in Jackson, Ky., issued an advisory for McCreary County. However, the NWS in Nashville has issued a winter weather advisory for Fentress County, and is forecasting 1 to 2 inches of snow for locations above 1,500 ft. in elevation.

For Oneida and Scott County, the NWS in Morristown has highlighted the snow potential in a special weather statement, saying that up to 1.5 inches of snow are possible above 1,500 ft. in elevation.

In a forecast discussion issued late Thursday evening, forecasters at the NWS’s Morristown office said that a winter weather advisory wasn’t warranted for the northern plateau region.

“Since accumulations over that 24-30 hour period (from Friday morning to late Saturday morning) won’t come close to advisory criteria, and there will be a distinct lull in both precipitation chances and wintry precipitation types between midday Friday and late Friday night, issuing an SPS seemed appropriate,” the discussion read. “Impacts will be minimal, but with the potential to see at least some snow falling over that long a stretch, did want to highlight that somehow.”

In the special weather statement, forecasters reiterated that impacts would be minimal.

“Travel impacts are expected to be minimal. Some slick roads or elevated surfaces could occur during heavier precipitation, but that should be limited in duration,” the SPS stated.

Temperatures hovered just below freezing by 10 p.m. Thursday evening, but were not expected to drop significantly more as the night progressed due to a southerly flow and increasing cloud cover. Meteorologists expect light snow to begin falling around or just after daybreak on Friday, prompting the schools’ decision to delay classes by two hours in order to see how the snow threat materializes.

While some slick spots were thought to be a possibility early in the morning, any inclement road conditions are expected to quickly improve as the day progresses. The high temperature on Friday will be in the low 40s, and both NWS-Morristown and NWS-Nashville are calling for a change from snow to rain for any precipitation that remains by midday.

Friday will be the second consecutive morning with snow falling. Isolated and short-lived slick spots on roadways prompted both local school systems to cancel classes on Thursday. It marked the first snow day of the season for the Oneida Special School District, though six of the school system’s built-in snow days had been used for flooding or sickness. For the county school system, it was just the second snow day of the season.

Saturday morning is likely to make the third consecutive morning with some snow falling. A separate piece of energy is expected to renew chances for snow showers as temperatures drop to below freezing Friday night. Only minor accumulations with insignificant impacts are expected.

For the official forecast, check out the National Weather Service at Morristown. For local road conditions, a Facebook group exists to provide updates.