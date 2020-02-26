Tennessee’s high school basketball region tournaments begin this weekend, and all four local teams will be participating, after finishing among the top four teams in their respective districts.

In all, 64 teams from across the state are still playing in each classification. The girls’ region quarterfinals will be held Friday, while the boys’ region quarterfinals will be held Saturday. In each case, the field will be trimmed from 64 teams to 32 teams.

Here is a guide to this weekend’s quarterfinal games:

Oneida Lady Indians

Oneida vs. Chattanooga School of the Arts & Sciences (CSAS)

Date: Friday, February 28

Location: OHS Gymnasium

Tipoff: 7 p.m.

Oneida (25-6, 15-1)

Streak: W7

Last 10: 9-1

Finish: 1st in District 3-A

CSAS (10-15, 3-6)

Streak: L4

Last 10: 3-7

Finish: 4th in District 4-A

Last Meeting: First matchup

Briefly: Oneida enters the Region 2-A tournament on a bit of a roll. The Lady Indians avenged their only regular season district loss with a 62-44 win over Wartburg in the District 3-A championship game on Monday. Oneida has won seven consecutive games, by an average margin of victory of an eye-popping 33 points. CSAS, on the other hand, has struggled of late. Since winning five consecutive games from late December into early January, the Patriots are just 3-9, and advanced to the regional quarterfinals despite not winning a game in the District 4-A tournament. However, Sale Creek needed a last-second put-back to avoid losing to CSAS in Tuesday’s district consolation game, and the Patriots lost to that same team by 31 points just two weeks earlier. The only common opponent for Oneida and CSAS is Rockwood. The Patriots beat the Tigers twice, by 13 in November and by 33 in December. The Lady Indians defeated the Tigers by 61 in January and by 68 earlier this month.

Scott Lady Highlanders

Scott High vs. Northview Academy

Date: Friday, February 28

Location: Northview Academy (Sevierville, Tenn.)

Tipoff: 7 p.m.

Scott (12-18, 2-6)

Streak: L2

Last 10: 4-6

Finish: 4th in District 4-AA

Northview Academy (27-3, 8-2)

Streak: W4

Last 10: 8-2

Finish: 1st in District 3-AA

Last Meeting: First matchup

Briefly: Scott High enters the Region 2-AA tournament having lost its last two games, by 24 to Alcoa in the District 4-AA semifinals, and to Kingston by 20 in the district consolation game on Monday. Prior to that, the Lady Highlanders had won three straight, all over Alcoa. It has been an up and down month of February for Scott High, starting with a solid, 16-point win over Harriman before disappointing losses to Wartburg and Coalfield. Northview Academy enters the tournament as one of the top teams in Tennessee Class AA basketball. The Cougars have lost only three games all season. And while two of those losses did come in the final month of the season, and Northview struggled to put away Gatlinburg-Pittman in Tuesday’s District 3-AA championship game (eventually winning 47-45), their resume is still impressive. Against common opponents, Northview defeated Alcoa twice, by seven points and by four points, and also defeated Coalfield by 28 points and by 26 points, and Union County by 23 points and by 34 points. Northview Academy’s Campbell Penland was named the MVP of the District 3-AA tournament on Tuesday. Zareeah Justus, Sierra Bates and Lexi Bates were named to the all-tournament team.

Oneida Indians

Oneida vs. Tellico Plains

Date: Saturday, February 29

Location: OHS Gymnasium

Tipoff: 7 p.m.

Oneida (24-7, 15-1)

Streak: W11

Last 10: 10-0

Finish: 1st in District 3-A

Tellico Plains (10-12, 4-4)

Streak: L3

Last 10: 4-6

Finish: 4th in District 4-A

Last Meeting: Oneida 56, Tellico Plains 52 (February 26, 2019)

Briefly: Oneida enters the Region 2-A tournament riding sky-high. The Indians have won 11 in a row since an unexpected setback at Sunbright that proved to be the only blemish on their district schedule. They won their first district tournament in 20 years on Tuesday with their fourth consecutive win over rival Harriman. And they’ve made no secret of their plans to get to Murfreesboro for the Class A state tournament. But Tellico Plains is not exactly a slouch, despite entering the regionals on a bit of a skid. The Bears have lost three in a row — went 0-for-the-tournament in District 4-A, in fact, but all of their losses have been close. They lost to Sale Creek by three in the consolation game on Monday, after losing to Lookout Valley by eight in the semifinals on Saturday. As for common opponents, Tellico Plains has faced Wartburg twice, and also faced Oakdale and Oliver Springs. The Bears split with Wartburg, winning by two at home in November and losing by six on the road in January. They defeated Oliver Springs by 19 and Oakdale by 10. Oneida defeated Wartburg by three points, 18 points, and by four points in the district semifinals. The Indians defeated Oakdale by 25 and by 28. And they defeated Oliver Springs by 35 and 31. Saturday’s game will be a rematch of the 2019 Region 2-A semifinals at Roane State Community College, where Oneida defeated Tellico Plains by four.

Scott Highlanders

Scott High vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman

Date: Saturday, February 29

Location: Gatlinburg-Pittman

Tipoff: 7 p.m.

Scott (23-6, 3-5)

Streak: W1

Last 10: 6-4

Finish: 3rd in District 4-AA

Gatlinburg-Pittman (18-11, 7-3)

Streak: L1

Last 10: 7-3

Finish: 2nd in District 3-AA

Last Meeting: First matchup

Briefly: On paper, Scott High and Gatlinburg enter the Region 2-AA tournament as two teams moving in opposite directions. Scott is 7-6 since its 16-0 start, while Gatlinburg seemed to peak at the end of the season. But strength of competition had a lot to do with both teams’ records down the stretch, with Scott High facing the meat of its district schedule and Gatlinburg playing a series of non-district games. It’s been a head-scratcher of a season for G-P. They started the year with a 29-point loss to North Greene. But, late in the season, they defeated Carter — one of the better teams in Class AA basketball and the eventual champion of District 3-AA — by 32 points. Then they struggled to get past an average Northview Academy team in the district semifinals before playing Carter tough once again in the championship game. As for common opponents, Gatlinburg lost to North Greene by 29 in November, beat Union County twice (by 9 and by 3), and beat Austin-East by 4. Scott High defeated North Greene by 36 in December, beat Union County by 7 and by 18, and split with Austin-East, winning by 4 and losing by 1. Players to watch for from Gatlinburg include Wyatt Smith, Kevin Burkett and Reese Cole.